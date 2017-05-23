OBITUARIES

Iconic James Bond Actor Sir Roger Moore Has Passed Away at Age 89

by
May 23, 2017
Roger Moore

Roger Moore

"I enjoy being a highly overpaid actor." He was the James Bond that I grew up with, and adored even more than Sean Connery. We're sad to report that English actor Sir Roger Moore has passed away today at age 89. His death was announced by his family on Twitter after Moore had an unsuccessful battle with cancer. Moore's last Bond movie was A View to a Kill in 1985, and ever since then he has been appearing in various smaller roles but nothing too big, including a few appearances as himself in movies like Incompatibles and The Carer. Moore was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2003 for "services to charity", and also became a UNICEF ambassador in his later years. He starred in a total of seven James Bond movies from 1973 to 1985.

Here's the official announcement from Moore's own Twitter account, along with a few other remembrances:

I'm a huge James Bond and grew up watching all of the movies as a kid, which is why I'm specifically writing this obituary and remembrance. Moore was my favorite Bond growing up, there was something about his charisma and character and charm that made him the James Bond to me. Even more than Connery. The Man with the Golden Gun (1974) is one of my favorite Bond movies, and I have a soft spot for Moonraker (1979), despite its cheesiness. As Boy George put so perfectly, "he was the king of cool". I always felt he had all the best qualities of James Bond as Ian Fleming had written, mixing the suave and the sex with cunning ability to be deadly and brutal whenever it was necessary. I am happy to be able to revisit any of his classic Bond movies anytime, and to remember him fondly as the Bond that I grew up with. Moore is also known for his roles on a few UK TV shows, including "The Saint" and "The Persuaders!". Rest in peace, Agent 007.

  • deerosa
    I grew up on Roger Moore bond films. I have a spot for Moonraker as well. Him and Jaws going at it was always fun and those movies were pure entertainment. Live and Let Die was cool for me seeing Bond in my neck of the woods ( NYC)
  • Cyberdine
    I thought you made an excellent Bond. RIP buddy.

