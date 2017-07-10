Imelda Staunton in UK Trailer for Romantic Comedy 'Finding Your Feet'

"I'm not like you, Bif, I can't just open up like a lotus flower." Entertainment One in the UK has debuted an official trailer for the filming Finding Your Feet, directed by Richard Loncraine. The romantic comedy stars acclaimed actress Imelda Staunton as a "middle class, judgmental snob" who discovers her husband has been having an affair with her best friend. So she moves in with her estranged, bohemian, older sister Bif, played by Celia Imrie, and is dragged along to her community dance class where she starts to find some romance again. The full cast includes Timothy Spall, Joanna Lumley, David Hayman, and John Sessions. This seems like an amusing, charming film with a superb performance from Staunton. Have fun.

Here's the first trailer (+ UK poster) for Richard Loncraine's Finding Your Feet, direct from YouTube:

On the eve of retirement a middle class, judgmental snob (Imelda Staunton) discovers her husband has been having an affair with her best friend and is forced into exile with her bohemian sister (Celia Imrie) who lives on an impoverished inner-city council estate. Finding Your Feet is directed by veteran English filmmaker Richard Loncraine, of the films Bellman and True, The Missionary, Richard III, Wimbledon, Firewall, My One and Only, 5 Flights Up and The Special Relationship previously. The screenplay is written by Meg Leonard and Nick Moorcroft. Entertainment One will release Finding Your Feet in cinemas in the UK starting October 3rd this fall. No US release date has been set yet, stay tuned for updates. Interested?