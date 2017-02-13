Impressive New Trailer for Rupert Sanders' 'Ghost in the Shell' Movie

"They created her, but they cannot control her." Paramount has just debuted the second official trailer for Rupert Sanders' live-action Ghost in the Shell movie, based on the original manga series. We've already seen one trailer and the Super Bowl spot, but this new one is even better. Scarlett Johansson stars as "The Major", a "one-of-a-kind human-cyborg hybrid" who leads an elite task force as part of Section 9. She goes on an epic search to find a hacker criminal who wants to destroy all the technology at Hanka Robotics. Also starring Michael Pitt, Juliette Binoche, Michael Wincott, Rila Fukushima, Chin Han, plus filmmaker Takeshi Kitano, Joseph Naufahu, with Pilou Asbæk as Batou. It looks like they're polishing the VFX and it looks great so far. Plus it's awesome to see they're including the tank fight in this. Fire it up.

Here's the second official trailer for Rupert Sanders' Ghost in the Shell movie, direct from YouTube:

Based on the internationally-acclaimed sci-fi property (first developed by Masamune Shirow), Ghost in the Shell follows the Major, a special ops, one-of-a-kind human-cyborg hybrid, who leads the elite task force Section 9. Devoted to stopping the most dangerous criminals and extremists, Section 9 is faced with an enemy whose singular goal is to wipe out Hanka Robotic's advancements in cyber technology. Ghost in the Shell the movie is being directed by Rupert Sanders, of Snow White and the Huntsman previously. The cast features Beat Takeshi Kitano, Juliette Binoche, Kaori Momoi and Chin Han. The film was shot mostly in Wellington, New Zealand, and Weta will be providing VFX. Paramount is releasing Ghost in the Shell in US theaters + IMAX starting March 31st, 2017 this spring. Stay tuned for more. Still interested in seeing this?