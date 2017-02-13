MOVIE TRAILERS

Impressive New Trailer for Rupert Sanders' 'Ghost in the Shell' Movie

February 13, 2017
"They created her, but they cannot control her." Paramount has just debuted the second official trailer for Rupert Sanders' live-action Ghost in the Shell movie, based on the original manga series. We've already seen one trailer and the Super Bowl spot, but this new one is even better. Scarlett Johansson stars as "The Major", a "one-of-a-kind human-cyborg hybrid" who leads an elite task force as part of Section 9. She goes on an epic search to find a hacker criminal who wants to destroy all the technology at Hanka Robotics. Also starring Michael Pitt, Juliette Binoche, Michael Wincott, Rila Fukushima, Chin Han, plus filmmaker Takeshi Kitano, Joseph Naufahu, with Pilou Asbæk as Batou. It looks like they're polishing the VFX and it looks great so far. Plus it's awesome to see they're including the tank fight in this. Fire it up.

Based on the internationally-acclaimed sci-fi property (first developed by Masamune Shirow), Ghost in the Shell follows the Major, a special ops, one-of-a-kind human-cyborg hybrid, who leads the elite task force Section 9. Devoted to stopping the most dangerous criminals and extremists, Section 9 is faced with an enemy whose singular goal is to wipe out Hanka Robotic's advancements in cyber technology. Ghost in the Shell the movie is being directed by Rupert Sanders, of Snow White and the Huntsman previously. The cast features Beat Takeshi Kitano, Juliette Binoche, Kaori Momoi and Chin Han. The film was shot mostly in Wellington, New Zealand, and Weta will be providing VFX. Paramount is releasing Ghost in the Shell in US theaters + IMAX starting March 31st, 2017 this spring. Stay tuned for more. Still interested in seeing this?

  • Joe Kundlak
    This looks even better than the first teasers. Sure, it differs from the GITS stories known so far (did not read mangas, but watched all movies/series), but why not?
  • Бабак
    Amazing!
  • shiboleth
    Puritanism at its best. A naked woman without nakedness. But lethal, of course. Original was better in that sense, too. No matter how pumped this looks ...
    • What you mean original was better? The original is an anime and you haven't seen this version yet.
      • Lagoya
        Everything they've shown so far shows that this movie is EXACTLY the same as the amine. Some of the scenes are even identical. Visually I think it looks stunning, I'm looking forward to seeing it, but I don't expect any surprises story wise.
      • shiboleth
        Sure, and I liked it when I saw it first time during 1990s. But I am disappointed how much this mostly looks like only an imitation of animated version. Although, if I remember right, the body of the main character looked more alive in anime than this. True, also, we haven't seen this but I have my doubts that this won't be much more but only attempt to satisfy the fan base of this story. Which is a pity ...
    • TheOct8pus
      She looks good to me....
      • shiboleth
        She looks like a doll, but one that is like a toy for five year old girl and with a killing instinct of an adult person. If I have to be blunt, then I will and say that such a body should have an sexual appeal and this one doesn't have any. However, although she may not be sexy but she can be definitely lethal.That's sick and deranged for me...
  • TheOct8pus
    I'm digging this. I wonder if this will spawn sequels and spinoffs just like the original anime did....

