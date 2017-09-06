Intense New TV Trailer Darren Aronofsky's Divisive Thriller 'Mother!'

"He's a stranger…!" Ready for this? Paramount has debuted a new "extended look" TV trailer for Darren Aronofsky's Mother!, which just premiered at the Venice Film Festival. This new trailer comes on the heels of very divisive buzz for the film, with rave reviews and hateful reviews, which is not unexpected for a new Aronofsky film. Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem star as a couple whose relationship is "tested" when uninvited guests arrive at their secluded home. The full cast includes Ed Harris, Michelle Pfeiffer, Domhnall Gleeson, Brian Gleeson, Stephen McHattie, Kristen Wiig, and Stefan Simchowitz. With a score by Jóhann Jóhannsson. There's also a brand new viral website to go along with this, if you want to check it out here. I loved the film, and rave about it in my review from Venice. Proceed with caution.

Here's the new TV trailer (+ promo poster) for Darren Aronofsky's Mother!, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch the first teaser for Darren Aronofsky's Mother! here, and the second trailer here.

For more info & updates, follow @MotherMovie. Or you can also follow Darren directly @DarrenAronofsky.

Centers on a couple (Jennifer Lawrence & Javier Bardem) whose relationship is tested when uninvited guests arrive at their home, disrupting their tranquil existence. Mother! is both written and directed by acclaimed American filmmaker Darren Aronofsky, of the films Pi, Requiem for a Dream, The Fountain, The Wrestler, Black Swan, and Noah previously. The film is also produced by Aronofsky, as well as his producing partners Scott Franklin and Ari Handel. Paramount Pictures will release Aronofsky's Mother! in theaters starting September 15th coming up in the fall. This will first premiere at the Venice and Toronto Film Festivals before heading to theaters. For more updates on the film, follow @MotherMovie. Thoughts?