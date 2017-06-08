Intense Official Trailer for Camping Trip Horror Film 'Killing Ground'

"This isn't right…" IFC Midnight has revealed the official trailer for an intense horror thriller titled Killing Ground, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. This indie thriller from Australia is about a couple who go camping to get out of the city, only to discover two creepy psychopaths tormenting the area. The film has "unexpected twists and turns" and is said to feature "nerve-shredding suspense and gut-punching realism". Starring Stephen Hunter, Harriet Dyer, Aaron Pederson, Ian Meadows, and Aaron Glenane. This definitely looks harrowing and, as one of the quotes says, relentless in its intensity. As one of the other quotes states, this will probably make me never want to go camping again. Take a look.

Here's the first official trailer for Damien Power's Killing Ground, direct from YouTube:

A couple's romantic camping trip becomes a desperate fight for survival in this ultra-raw, unhinged kill ride. In need of a break from their life in the city, Sam (Harriet Dyer) and Ian (Ian Meadows) head to a remote beach for a weekend getaway. When they come across an abandoned campsite, with no trace of its occupants, they're concerned. When they discover a lone, traumatized child nearby, they're scared. And when they encounter two local sociopaths (Aaron Glenane, Aaron Pederson), they're in for a hell of a bad time. Killing Ground is written and directed by filmmaker Damien Power, making his feature directorial debut after a number of shorts. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in the Midnight category this year. IFC will release Killing Ground in select theaters + on VOD starting July 21st this summer. Anyone?