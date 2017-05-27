International Teaser Trailer for Fatih Akin's 'In the Fade' Playing Cannes

Get a glimpse at one of the films playing at Cannes. A French teaser trailer has debuted for the German film titled In the Fade, directed by German-Turkish filmmaker Fatih Akin. This just premiered in competition at the Cannes Film Festival yesterday, to mostly positive reviews from critics. Prominent German actress Diane Kruger stars in what is apparently her very first German role playing a woman named Katja, who goes for revenge after a bombing that kills her husband and son. The cast includes Numan Acar, Ulrich Tukur, Johannes Krisch, Siir Eloglu, Denis Moschitto, Jessica McIntyre, and Ulrich Brandhoff. I saw this film at Cannes and I think it's a great film, playing strong on emotions but also providing much to think about. I always appreciate films that can inspire good discussions, and this is definitely one that will.

Here's the first international teaser trailer (+ poster) for Fatih Akin's In the Fade, direct from YouTube:

Katja's (Diane Kruger) life collapses after the death of husband and son in a bomb attack. After the time of mourning and injustice, here comes the time of revenge. In the Fade (also known as Aus dem Nichts in German) is written and directed by acclaimed German-Turkish filmmmaker Fatih Akin, director of the films Head-On, The Edge of Heaven, Soul Kitchen, The Cut, and Goodbye Berlin previously. The screenplay is co-written by Hark Bohm. This film just premiered at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival in the competition section. In the Fade is currently set for release in November this year in Germany, but no other release dates have been set yet. Stay tuned for more updates once the film has US distribution. Who's interested already?