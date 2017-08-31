International Trailer for Lynne Ramsay's 'You Were Never Really Here'

"He wants to meet you." Yes he does! Get you first look at one of the best films of the year. An international trailer has debuted for the film You Were Never Really Here, the latest from Lynne Ramsay (of We Need To Talk About Kevin), which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival to rave reviews. This is one of a few films this year being instantly hailed as a masterpiece, even though it premiered "unfinished" at Cannes. Joaquin Phoenix stars as Joe, a "brutal and tormented enforcer" who is assigned the job of finding and bringing home a missing girl that has been scooped up by a sex trade ring. I saw this in Cannes and totally flipped for it, even going in to see it twice, before writing my glowing review calling it "lean and mean and pretty much perfect." Since this is an international trailer it doesn't hold back on the violence, so watch out.

Here's the first international trailer for Lynne Ramsay's You Were Never Really Here, from YouTube:

A missing teenage girl (Ekaterina Samsonov). A brutal and tormented enforcer (Joaquin Phoenix) on a rescue mission. Corrupt power and vengeance unleash a storm of violence that may lead to his awakening. You Were Never Really Here is written and directed by acclaimed Scottish filmmaker Lynne Ramsay, of the films Ratcatcher, Morvern Callar, and We Need To Talk About Kevin previously. Adapted from Jonathan Ames novel of the same name. This first premiered in competition at the Cannes Film Festival this year, where it won Best Actor and Best Screenplay awards (read our review). Amazon Studios will release You Were Never Really Here in the US, but no exact date has been set yet. Stay tuned. Who wants to see it?