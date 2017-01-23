LATEST NEWS

Official: Rian Johnson's Episode VIII is Titled 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

by
January 23, 2017
Source: StarWars.com

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Briefly: Lucasfilm has officially announced the new title of the next Star Wars movie - it will be called Star Wars: The Last Jedi. This is the sequel to The Force Awakens, continuing the "Skywalker" storyline and following the characters introduced in that movie: Rey, Finn, Poe and Kylo Ren. The Last Jedi is directed by Rian Johnson (of Brick, The Brothers Bloom, and Looper previously) and will open in theaters everywhere starting December 15th, 2017 at the end of this year. No other plot details have been revealed yet, but this is clearly the beginning of their major marketing push over the next 12 months. Fans have been quick to remind everyone that the plural of "jedi" is just "jedi", so this title doesn't mean there's only one. Beyond that, everything is speculation until the first trailer drops - which we hope is sooner than later. Can't wait!

So what do you think of this title? And what do you think it means? Are you excited to see The Last Jedi?

