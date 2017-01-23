Official: Rian Johnson's Episode VIII is Titled 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

Briefly: Lucasfilm has officially announced the new title of the next Star Wars movie - it will be called Star Wars: The Last Jedi. This is the sequel to The Force Awakens, continuing the "Skywalker" storyline and following the characters introduced in that movie: Rey, Finn, Poe and Kylo Ren. The Last Jedi is directed by Rian Johnson (of Brick, The Brothers Bloom, and Looper previously) and will open in theaters everywhere starting December 15th, 2017 at the end of this year. No other plot details have been revealed yet, but this is clearly the beginning of their major marketing push over the next 12 months. Fans have been quick to remind everyone that the plural of "jedi" is just "jedi", so this title doesn't mean there's only one. Beyond that, everything is speculation until the first trailer drops - which we hope is sooner than later. Can't wait!

It's official. STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI is the next chapter of the Skywalker saga. This December. #TheLastJedi https://t.co/ySkVwQcMTP pic.twitter.com/eHrPgbsRJq — Star Wars (@starwars) January 23, 2017

So what do you think of this title? And what do you think it means? Are you excited to see The Last Jedi?