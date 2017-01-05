J.K. Simmons vs Emile Hirsch in First Trailer for Comedy 'All Nighter'

MOVIE TRAILERS

January 5, 2017
"This is not a movie, this is life." The first trailer has debuted for an indie comedy titled All Nighter, the second feature from director Gavin Wiesen, who last directed a film titled Homework (which was retitled to The Art of Getting By). All Nighter stars J.K. Simmons as a workaholic father who decides to visit his daughter in LA, only to discover she's missing. He find her ex-boyfriend and ends up searching for her with him. Emile Hirsch is the ex, a banjo-playing goofball. The full cast includes Analeigh Tipton, Kristen Schaal, Taran Killam and Stephanie Allynne. This looks like a wild night of fun, I just hope it's good.

A workaholic father who attempts to visit his daughter during a layover in LA, only to discover that she's disappeared, is forced to team up with her awkward ex-boyfriend to find her over the course of one transformative night. All Nighter is directed by American filmmaker Gavin Wiesen, of the film The Art of Getting By (aka Homework) previously; this is his second feature. The screenplay is written by Seth W. Owen. The film has yet to play at any film festivals, despite Wiesen's last film premiering at Sundance. Good Deed Entertainment will release All Nighter in select theaters + on VOD starting March 17th this winter.

  • DAVIDPD
    JK finally getting some time in the spotlight. I don't think this is going to be amazing, but at least it is a first step.

