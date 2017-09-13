Jackie Chan Stars in First Trailer for Chinese Sci-Fi Film 'Bleeding Steel'

"Whatever purpose you have, this is worse than you imagine." A new trailer has debuted for a sci-fi action film from China titled Bleeding Steel, which actually stars Jackie Chan as a hardened special forces agent protecting a young woman. The sci-fi element seems to involve a special metallic heart implanted in Chan's character, as far as I can tell. Which is, I guess, where the "Bleeding Steel" title comes from. The cast includes Tess Haubrich, Callan Mulvey, and Damien Garvey. This is one of those totally unbelievably wacky Chinese action movies that has almost everything thrown into it - including weird, hooded sci-fi-ish characters. There's even a fight on top of the Sydney Opera House. Why? I have no idea. Take a look below.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Lijia Zhang's Bleeding Steel, direct from YouTube:

Jackie Chan stars in this action sci-fi thriller as a hardened special forces agent who fights to protect a young woman (Tess Haubrich) from a sinister criminal gang. At the same time, he also feels a special connection to the young woman, like they met before in a different life. Bleeding Steel is both written and directed by up-and-coming Chinese filmmaker Lijia Zhang, of only the film Chrysanthemum to the Beast previously. This film is set to open in China and Singapore starting on December 22nd later this year, but has no official US release planned yet (or any festival premieres). Stay tuned for updates. Who's interested?