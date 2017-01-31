Jada Pinkett Smith & Queen Latifah in First 'Girls Trip' Teaser Trailer

"Buckle up, because I plan on getting 'white girl' wasted." Universal has unveiled an announcement teaser trailer for the upcoming summer comedy Girls Trip, directed by Malcolm D. Lee (director of last year's Barbershop: The Next Cut). This wild comedy stars Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith and Tiffany Haddish as a group of friends who decide to take a "girls trip" together. This kind of seems a bit like a female version of The Hangover, but without so much of a hangover as just non-stop craziness. Universal is obviously expecting this to be a big hit, positioning it right smack in the middle of the summer, but it likely won't be for everyone. Also starring Larenz Tate, Mike Colter, Kofi Siriboe, Kate Walsh.

Here's the announcement teaser trailer for Malcolm D. Lee's Girls Trip, direct from YouTube:

When four lifelong friends - Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith and Tiffany Haddish - travel to New Orleans for the annual Essence Festival, sisterhoods are rekindled, wild sides are rediscovered, and there's enough dancing, drinking, brawling and romancing to make the Big Easy blush. Girls Trip is directed by American filmmaker Malcolm D. Lee, of The Best Man, Undercover Brother, Roll Bounce, Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins, Soul Men, Scary Movie 5, The Best Man Holiday, and Barbershop: The Next Cut previously. The screenplay is credited to Kenya Barris, Karen McCullah, Tracy Oliver and Erica Rivinoja. Universal will release Girls Trip in theaters everywhere starting July 21st this summer. Anyone?