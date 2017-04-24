MOVIE TRAILERS

Jai Courtney & Lily James in Trailer for WWII Romance 'The Exception'

by
April 24, 2017
Source: USA Today

The Exception Trailer

"Can an officer have a loyalty to anything greater than his country?" A24 has unveiled a trailer for a WWII romantic thriller titled The Exception, based on a novel by Alan Judd titled "The Kaiser's Last Kiss". The film stars Jai Courtney as a German soldier investigating the Dutch resistance in Holland, looking for a spy in the home of Kaiser Wilhelm. He meets a young Jewish Dutch woman played by Lily James and falls in love with her, hence the title (she's "the exception"). The full cast includes Christopher Plummer, Ben Daniels, Janet McTeer, Eddie Marsan, Mark Dexter, and Martin Swabey. This honestly doesn't look half bad, but I'm not sure it seems that good either. Lily James is great, but Jai Courtney not so much.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for David Leveaux's The Exception, originally from USA Today:

The Exception Poster

A German soldier (Jai Courtney) tries to determine if the Dutch resistance has planted a spy to infiltrate the home of Kaiser Wilhelm in Holland during the onset of World War II, but falls for a young Jewish Dutch woman (Lily James) during his investigation. The Exception is directed by English filmmaker David Leveaux, a veteran stage director making his feature film debut with this. Leveaux has been nominated for Broadway's Tony Award five times. The screenplay is written by Simon Burke; based on the novel "The Kaiser's Last Kiss" by Alan Judd. This premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year, and is also playing at Tribeca this year. A24 will release The Exception in theaters starting on June 2nd this summer. Thoughts?

Find more posts in Indies, To Watch, Trailer

Discover more on ZergNet:

  • Jai Courtney...Pass.
    • Bo
      Yea, but I'm not quite as severe in that stance as you, tarek. He seems like a decent enough actor, but I'm not sure he has the 'whatever' that makes a leading man movie star. I kind of liked this trailer because of the other cast members and the story and situation, but Courtney just didn't pull off his part of the story...him and his acting seemed a bit lacking. Too bad, as he works a lot and I'm sure wants to be a leading man and movie star...just not sure that's in store for him. I've had no trouble with him in his secondary roles, but I'm sure that wouldn't make him happy...lol...good luck to him though. I guess you just don't care for him in the least?
  • grimjob
    I never understood why Jai Courtney and Sam Worthington ever got work. Not bad necessarily, just completely forgettable and generic.
    • LeoForPrez
      Sam Worthington is a very good actor and was probably the only good thing about Terminator salvation...he was also great in Avatar in normal and CG form
    • Bo
      I think you nailed it, grim...both are forgettable and very, very generic. Good assessment, the generic bit.
  • TheOct8pus
    Hahaaa!!! I was going to say something along the lines of, "Why does Jai Courtney get cast in movies?" and then I saw the other comments....aw man. No love for Jai....
  • DAVIDPD
    Hard to watch man's career spiral down the toilet of Hollywood.
  • shiboleth
    The only thing I like about this trailer is Cinderella getting slutty in this ...

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

OUR FAVORITES

Alex's Top 10 - 2016
1. La La Land
2. Paterson
3. Arrival
4. Captain Fantastic
5. 20th Cent. Women
6. Pete's Dragon
7. Jackie
8. Kubo & Two Strings
9. Everybody Wants
10. Wilderpeople
Click Here for Thoughts

Jeremy's Top 10 - 2016
1. Moonlight
2. The Handmaiden
3. High-Rise
4. Elle
5. Arrival
6. Kubo & Two Strings
7. 13th
8. Jackie
9. Toni Erdmann
10. The Witch
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:
Add our feed to your Feedly: follow us in feedly

FACEBOOK + LINKS