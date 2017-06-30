James Cameron Talks About Seeing 'Terminator 2' in 3D in New Trailer

"The images feel more real in 3D. There's a lucidity to it, you really feel like you're there." Distrib Films US has debuted a second official trailer for the forthcoming re-release of James Cameron's Terminator 2: Judgment Day in 3D. The 3D upgrade was overseen by Cameron himself, as well as DMG Entertainment and StudioCanal, so rest assured it will be top quality. This trailer is similar to the first trailer, but includes clips of Cameron talking about how great the 3D looks, and how cool it is to go back and revisit this movie in 3D some 25 years later. "It looks pretty spectacular." However, this trailer is only available in 2D. This sci-fi action classic stars Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton, Edward Furlong, Robert Patrick, Earl Boen, and Joe Morton. I still don't know if I really want to see this in 3D or not. What about you?

Here's the second official trailer for Terminator 2: Judgment Day re-released in 3D, from YouTube:

You can also watch the other official trailer for Terminator 2 in 3D here, to see another different trailer.

A cyborg, identical to the one who failed to kill Sarah Connor, must now protect her teenage son, John Connor, from a more advanced cyborg. "James Cameron’s masterpiece starring Arnold Schwarzenegger in his most iconic role, has been converted in immersive 3D by Cameron himself. First hitting screens in 1991 with groundbreaking special effects, the 4K and 3D version will take the seminal blockbuster to the next level of effects and into the 21st century for the next generation of fans." James Cameron's Terminator 2: Judgment Day was first released in July of 1991, opening #1 at the box office to $31 million to start. Distrib Film US will be re-releasing this brand new 3D version of T2 in theaters starting August 25th, 2017 later this summer. More info on theaters and screenings will be available soon. Who's planning to see this one?