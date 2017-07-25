James Franco in First Trailer for Bank Robbery Horror Film 'The Vault'

"There's people down here!" What the heck is in the vault? FilmRise has debuted an official trailer for a film called The Vault, a bank robbery heist thriller that actually turns into some kind of weird horror film. The film stars Taryn Manning and Francesca Eastwood as two estranged sisters who must rob a bank in order to save their brother. But down in the vault, they discover something "truly evil" because "this is no ordinary bank." Uh oh. The cast includes James Franco, Scott Haze, Q'orianka Kilcher, Jeff Gum, and Clifton Collins Jr. This looks pretty weird, and not in a good way. Not sure I've ever heard of a bank heist horror movie before, but perhaps that is why they decided to make this. Check it out if you're curious.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Dan Bush's The Vault, direct from YouTube:

Two estranged sisters (Taryn Manning, Francesca Eastwood) are forced to rob a bank in order to save their brother. The heist begins smoothly, but mayhem ensues when the defiant bank manager sends them to a basement-level vault—home to something truly evil. The Vault is directed by filmmaker Dan Bush, of the films Ghost of Old Highways, The Reconstruction of William Zero, as well as a segment of the horror anthology filmThe Signal previously. The screenplay is written by Dan Bush and Conal Byrne. The film has not premiered at any film festivals or anywhere else yet. FilmRise will release Dan Bush's The Vault in select theaters + on VOD starting September 1st this fall. Anyone interested in seeing this? What's in the vault?