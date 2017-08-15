Jessica Chastain in Trailer for 'Molly's Game' Directed by Aaron Sorkin

"Do you know about me?" STX Entertainment has unveiled the first official trailer for Molly's Game, the directorial debut of screenwriter Aaron Sorkin. Sorkin directs from his own script, based on the true story of Molly Bloom, adapted from her memoir. Jessica Chastain plays Molly Bloom, a young Olympic-class skier from Colorado who ran the world's most exclusive high-stakes poker game for a decade before being arrested in the middle of the night by 17 FBI agents. This also stars Idris Elba, Chris O'Dowd, Kevin Costner, Michael Cera, Natalie Krill, Joe Keery, Bill Camp, and plenty of others. This seems like an entertaining story for a movie, especially from Sorkin who has likely whipped this up into something special.

Here's the first official trailer for Aaron Sorkin's Molly's Game, direct from STX's YouTube:

The true story of an Olympic-class skier named Molly Bloom (Jessica Chastain) who ran the world's most exclusive high-stakes poker game and became an FBI target. Her players included movie stars, business titans and unbeknownst to her, the Russian mob. Molly's Game is written and directed by screenwriter-turned-filmmaker Aaron Sorkin, making his directorial debut. Sorkin wrote the scripts for A Few Good Men, Charlie Wilson's War, The Social Network, Moneyball, Steve Jobs, and wrote the screenplay for this. Adapted from Molly Bloom's memoir of the same name. STX Entertainment will release Molly's Game in theaters starting on November 22nd later this fall, just in time for Thanksgiving dinner. First impression?