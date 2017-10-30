Joe Cole in Intense Trailer for Muay Thai Film 'A Prayer Before Dawn'

"I've got not family, no money, just give me this one chance." A24 has debuted an intense, badass official trailer for a film titled A Prayer Before Dawn, shot by a French filmmaker in a real Thai prison starring real inmates. This film is about a young English boxer who is thrown into prisons in Thailand, where he fights back and trains to be a competitor in a vicious Muay Thai boxing tournament. Joe Cole stars as Billy Moore, the one white man in this Thai world, apparently based on a true story. The cast includes Vithaya Pansringarm, Panya Yimmumphai, Nicolas Shake, Pornchanok Mabklang, plus the real Billy Moore in a cameo role. This looks frickin' awesome! I can't believe I have missed this film until now. And A24's trailer is exciting, building up the intensity right until the last second. I actually can't wait to see this.

Here's the first trailer (+ poster) for Jean-Stéphane Sauvaire's A Prayer Before Dawn, from YouTube:

The remarkable true story of Billy Moore, a young English boxer incarcerated in two of Thailand’s most notorious prisons. He is quickly thrown into a terrifying world of drugs and gang violence, but when the prison authorities allow him to take part in the Muay Thai boxing tournaments, he realizes this might be his chance to get out. Billy embarks on a relentless, action-packed journey from one savage fight to the next, stopping at nothing to do whatever he must to preserve his life and regain his freedom. Shot in a an actual Thai prison with a cast of primarily real inmates, A Prayer Before Dawn is a visceral, thrilling journey through an unforgettable hell on earth. A Prayer Before Dawn is directed by French filmmaker Jean-Stéphane Sauvaire, of the films Johnny Mad Dog and Punk previously. The screenplay is written by Nick Saltrese and Jonathan Hirschbein. This first premiered at the Cannes Film Festival this year. A24 will release A Prayer Before Dawn sometime in early 2018, but the exact date is not set. First impression?