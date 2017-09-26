John Travolta & Kelly Preston in Official Trailer for Crime Biopic 'Gotti'

"I will build something that nobody can destroy." Lionsgate has released the first official trailer for a new crime thriller titled Gotti, spanning three decades telling the story of legendary crime boss John Gotti Sr., as played by John Travolta. The story focuses on Gotti's rise to power in New York City, as well as his wife Victoria Gotti, played by Kelly Preston, along with his son John Gotti Jr., played by Spencer Lofranco. The full cast includes Stacy Keach, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Megan Leonard, Lydia Hull, William DeMeo, Tyler Jon Olson, Leo Rossi, and Ella Bleu Travolta. The pitch for this makes it seem like it wants to be the next Godfather, but the footage does not live up to that comparison. Travolta actually looks good in the role, but the rest of it doesn't seem that impressive to me, yet another typical mob crime biopic.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Kevin Connolly's Gotti, direct from Lionsgate's YouTube:

Gotti follows infamous crime boss John Gotti’s (John Travolta) rise to become the “Teflon Don” of the Gambino Crime Family in New York City. Spanning three decades and recounted by his son John Jr. (Spencer Lofranco), Gotti examines Gotti's tumultuous life as he and his wife (Kelly Preston) attempt to hold the family together amongst tragedy and multiple prison sentences. Gotti is directed by acclaimed American actor-turned-filmmaker Kevin Connolly, director of the films Dear Eleanor and Gardener of Eden previously, as well as a few episodes of "Entourage". The screenplay is written by Lem Dobbs and Leo Rossi. This has not premiered at any film festivals or otherwise. Lionsagte will release Connolly's Gotti in select theaters + on VOD starting December 15th at the end of this year. First impression? Who's curious?