John Waters Reveals His Top 10 Films of 2017 - 'Baby Driver' Takes #1

It's that time again! With the end of the year approaching, everyone begins revealing their own Top 10 best of the year lists. One of our favorite lists that kicks off this time is from filmmaker John Waters' - his Top 10 favorite films from this year. For 2017, Waters has chosen yet another (expected) eclectic mix of films, lead by Edgar Wright's musical action thriller Baby Driver (which is not really an eclectic choice) and ending with the biopic about the Finnish man who introduced kinky leather fashion to the gay world, Tom of Finland (watch the trailer). I always like hearing about Waters' favorites because he has such unique taste. Plus it's a good way to start the discussion about everyone's favorites as we get closer to the end of the year.

We're still waiting for his comments, and will update this post with a few of them once they're released via ArtForum. But for now, here is the list of John Waters' Top 10 Films of 2017:

1. Baby Driver (dir. Edgar Wright)

2. I, Olga Hepnarová (dirs. Petr Kazda, Tomáš Weinreb)

3. The Strange Ones (dirs. Christopher Radcliff, Lauren Wolkstein)

4. Nocturama (dir. Bertrand Bonello)

5. Wonderstruck (dir. Todd Haynes)

6. Graduation (dir. Christian Mungiu)

7. The Wizard of Lies (dir. Barry Levinson)

8. Lady Macbeth (dir. William Oldroyd)

9. Wonder Wheel (dir. Woody Allen)

10. Tom of Finland (dir. Dome Karukoski)

What do you make of Waters' Top 10 list? How many of these has anyone else even seen? As always, his list is full of some of the most oddball picks but nonetheless damn good films. Surprisingly, this year I've only seen three of these (Baby Driver, Graduation, Wonderstruck), I was expecting to be familiar with more of them but - nope. I have actually heard of most of them, and I want to see them at some point. I've heard that Nocturama is damn good, and I've also heard glowing things about Lady Macbeth. I'm not sure how Wonder Wheel made this list, but I honestly still haven't seen it. And if you're curious about I, Olga Hepnarová, it's a feature film about a real Czech woman who in 1973 drove a truck into a group of innocent people in Prague - you can watch the trailer here. As always, it's good to pick at least one of these you haven't seen yet to see.