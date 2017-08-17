John Woo's Newest Action Movie 'Manhunt' Gets a 90s-Esque Trailer

He's back!! Media Asia has debuted a new international trailer for John Woo's latest action film Manhunt, being described as a return to his action roots in the vein of his 1989 classic The Killer. Let's hope that's all true, because we haven't really seen a great action movie from John Woo in a while. Manhunt is about an innocent prosecutor who sets out on a mission to clear his name after being framed for crimes he didn't commit. Zhang Hanyu stars as the prosecutor, and the cast includes Masaharu Fukuyama, Qi Wei, and Ha Ji Won. This is actually a remake of the 1976 Japanese film Kimi yo Fundo no Kawa o Watare. I'll be seeing this at the Venice Film Festival when it premieres there in a few weeks. The footage in this trailer looks very weird like it's straight from the 90s, but here's to hoping Woo is totally back and better than ever.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for John Woo's Manhunt, found on YouTube (via SlashFilm):

Action maestro John Woo returns to the mold of his classic The Killer with this remake of a classic 1970s Japanese thriller, about an innocent man who sets out to clear his name after his is framed for robbery and rape. Manhunt is directed by legendary action Chinese filmmaker John Woo, of many films including A Better Tomorrow, Just Heroes, The Killer, Bullet in the Head, Hard Boiled, Hard Target, Broken Arrow, Face/Off, Mission: Impossible 2, Windtalkers, Paycheck, Red Cliff, Reign of Assassins, and The Crossing previously. The screenplay is also written by John Woo; originally based on the book by Jukô Nishimura (turned into the film Kimi yo Fundo no Kawa o Watare). This will premiere at the Venice and Toronto Film Festivals. It has a release date in China in February 2018, but no official US release yet. First impression?