Join the Jaeger Uprising - Viral Teaser Video for 'Pacific Rim: Uprising'

July 20, 2017
Pacific Rim: Uprising Teaser

Join the Jaeger Uprising! Well, this is a cool way to introduce the new movie. Legendary + Universal have debuted a viral teaser trailer video for Pacific Rim 2, known as Pacific Rim: Uprising. The video is an advertisement explaining what exactly a Jaeger is (the giant fighting robots controlled by two people who interlink via brain technology) and ends with an upbeat message encouraging fans to sign-up to be a Jaeger pilot. "Now accepting pilot applications" at GoJaeger.com. The video also features our first look at John Boyega as Jake Pentecost, in his Jaeger helmet. The full cast of the sequel includes Scott Eastwood, Tian Jing, Adria Arjona, Charlie Day, Burn Gorman, Rinko Kikuchi, and Karan Brar. I hope we get to see an actual trailer with real footage soon, but for now this is a cool way to start the Jaegar hype yet again.

Here's the new "Jaeger Uprising" teaser viral video for Pacific Rim: Uprising, found via Twitter:

Pacific Rim: Uprising Trailer

Set seven years after the events of the first film, the US Military forces are continuing with the Jaeger Project in order to keep protecting the Earth from the dangerous Kaijus. A young, mild mannered construction worker of The Wall (John Boyega) decides to join the forces of the Jaeger Project and takes the now destroyed Gypsy Danger and a new partner (Scott Eastwood) in order to battle the Kaijus which continue to threaten our world and our existence. Pacific Rim: Uprising is directed by filmmaker Steven S. DeKnight, making his feature directorial debut after directing a few episodes of "Smallville", "Dollhouse", and "Daredevil" previously. The screenplay is by Emily Carmichael, Steven S. DeKnight, T.S. Nowlin, and Kira Snyder; based on a story by Guillermo del Toro. Legendary + Universal will release Pacific Rim: Uprising in theaters everywhere starting February 23rd, 2018 early next year. What do you think?

