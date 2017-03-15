Julian Barratt Stars in First UK Trailer for British Cop Spoof 'Mindhorn'

"You can't hide the truth from Mindhorn." Get ready for this. An official trailer has debuted for a British cop spoof movie titled Mindhorn, which actually premiered at the London Film Festival last year. Surprising for a spoof comedy, but that must mean this is way better than expected. Mindhorn is about a washed-up actor named Richard Thorncroft, played by comedian Julian Barratt, who played "Mindhorn" on a 1980s detective show. He has a bionic eye that allows him to literally "see the truth", which is why he has the eye patch. Set in the current day, the film is about Mindhorn returning to the Isle of Man to take on the job of working as a real private detective. This also stars Andrea Riseborough, Essie Davis, Russell Tovey, Simon Farnaby, David Schofield, Nicholas Farrell, Simon Callow, and Steve Coogan. Have fun.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Sean Foley's Mindhorn movie, direct from YouTube:

Washed-up Richard Thorncroft (Julian Barratt) peaked with hit 1980s detective show Mindhorn, playing the titular Isle of Man sleuth with a robotic eye that allowed him to literally "see the truth." Decades later, when a deranged Manx criminal demands Mindhorn as his nemesis, Thorncroft returns to the scene of his greatest triumphs for one last chance to reignite his glory days, professional credibility and even romance with former co-star/paramour Patricia Deville (Essie Davis). Mindhorn is directed by newcomer Sean Foley, making his feature directorial debut with this film. The screenplay is co-written by Julian Barratt and Simon Farnaby. This premiered at the London Film Festival last year. Mindhorn opens in UK theaters starting May 5th, but has no US release plans set yet. Stay tuned for updates. Anyone curious about this?