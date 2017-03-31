Katherine Heigl vs Rosario Dawson in New Trailer for 'Unforgettable'

"She's messing with me." Ugh. Another trailer for this movie. Warner Bros has released a second trailer for the romantic thriller titled Unforgettable, about a vengeful woman who sets out to make life hell for her ex-husband's new wife. The man-in-the-middle is played by Geoff Stults, and the two women are played by Katherine Heigl with some impressive blonde hair, and Rosario Dawson. The film is also a reunion for Heigl and director Denise Di Novi, as they previously collaborated on Life as We Know It. The cast includes young actress Isabella Rice, Simon Kassianides, Whitney Cummings, Robert Wisdom and Cheryl Ladd. This is an ironic title, because this movie seems instantly forgettable, and I'm certain it's going to be sitting in the Bargain Bin in a few months. This looks terrible, even with these two women leading the cast.

Here's the second trailer (+ new poster) for Denise Di Novi's Unforgettable, direct from YouTube:

Heigl stars as Tessa Connover, who is barely coping with the end of her marriage when her ex-husband, David (Stults), becomes happily engaged to Julia Banks (Dawson)—not only bringing Julia into the home they once shared but also into the life of their daughter, Lilly (Isabella Rice). Trying to settle into her new role as a wife and a stepmother, Julia believes she has finally met the man of her dreams, the man who can help her put her own troubled past behind her. But Tessa's jealousy soon takes a pathological turn until she will stop at nothing to turn Julia's dream into her ultimate nightmare. Unforgettable is directed by veteran producer Denise Di Novi, making her directorial debut. The script is by David Leslie Johnson and Christina Hodson. WB releases Unforgettable in theaters starting on April 21st this spring. Anyone?