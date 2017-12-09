Kick Ass First Trailer for Animated 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse'

Enter a universe where more than one wears the mask. Sony Pictures recently unveiled an awesome first teaser trailer for the animated Spider-Man movie, which is now officially titled Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Yes, this is the one that is being developed by Phil Lord & Chris Miller, who wrote the script and are producing as well. And yes, this is also the Spider-Man movie that features Miles Morales, the black kid for Brooklyn, and he seems pretty damn cool. The only problem is the wait to watch this - one full year from now. Too long! I want it now! Shameik Moore (from Dope!) voices Miles, and the rest of the cast includes Liev Schreiber, Mahershala Ali, and Brian Tyree Henry. This looks really damn good, seriously, the animation style is slick but the whole thing just has a fresh, thrilling, fun vibe to it. And it doesn't even seem to tread on MCU's territory or Tom Holland as the live-action Spidey either. Bring it on.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Sony Animation's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, on YouTube:

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the creative minds behind The Lego Movie and 21 Jump Street, bring their unique talents to a fresh vision of a different Spider-Man Universe, with a groundbreaking visual style that’s the first of its kind. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse introduces Brooklyn teen Miles Morales, and the limitless possibilities of the Spider-Verse, where more than one can wear the mask. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is directed by animation filmmakers Bob Persichetti (making his directorial debut after working as head of story at DreamWorks) & Peter Ramsey (director of Rise of the Guardians). The screenplay is written by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, and Rodney Rothman; based on Brian Michael Bendis & Stan Lee's characters. Sony will release Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse in theaters everywhere starting December 14th, 2018 one year from now. First impression? Can you wait that long to see this?