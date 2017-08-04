Kill Or Be Killed - First Trailer for Voyeur Horror Film 'Keep Watching'

"They want us to fight back!" Voltage Pictures has released an official trailer for a horror film called Keep Watching, a creepy voyeur thriller about a family imprisoned by intruders. The concept of this one is a bit uncomfortable, but that's what makes it horror, right? A bunch of cameras are rigged up in a house where a family is tormented, while live viewers can watch as they're killed off. But they don't know if what they're watching is real or staged, they're just told to "keep watching". (Cue eye roll now.) The cast includes Bella Thorne, Natalie Martinez, Christopher Baker, Ioan Gruffudd, and Chandler Riggs. This looks a bit too bland and uninteresting, despite the freaky concept. And I'm guessing no studio wants to deal with the backlash of releasing a movie about watching people die, but it is finished and just waiting for a release.

Here's the first official trailer (+ teaser poster) for Sean Carter's Keep Watching, direct from YouTube:

A family imprisoned by intruders is forced to play a terrifying game of "Kill, Or Be Killed". As the night unfolds, the game's mysterious rules become clear, and the family realizes their nightmare is being streamed live to riveted viewers all over the world, who are compelled to Keep Watching…not knowing if what they're seeing is real, or staged. Keep Watching is directed by American filmmaker Sean Carter, of the film Culebra and a few short films previously. The screenplay is written by newcomer Joseph Dembner. Voltage Pictures is behind the film, which has been delayed from opening the whole year. No release date has been set yet, but we still expect it to be release sometime later in 2017. Stay tuned for updates. Anyone?