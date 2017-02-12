AWARDS
'La La Land' & 'I, Daniel Blake' Win Best Films at 2017 BAFTA Awards
by Alex Billington
February 12, 2017
Last night, the United Kingdom had their big night for Hollywood at the 70th BAFTA Awards, honoring the best in film from last year (2016). These awards don't really have a major influence on the Oscars, but it's always interesting to see who our friends across the pond select as the winners. The two big winners are La La Land as Best Film, and I, Daniel Blake as Best British Film, both of these were expected to win. Emma Stone and Casey Affleck won the main acting awards. Last year, it was The Revenant and Brooklyn taking home the two big awards, for reference. The set of winners this time once is very diverse, with pretty much every excellent film from 2016 taking home something. Read on for the full list of 2017 winners below.
Here's the winners of the 70th BAFTA Awards given out last night in the UK (winners listed in bold):
BEST FILM
Arrival
I, Daniel Blake
La La Land
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM
American Honey
Denial
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
I, Daniel Blake
Notes on Blindness
Under the Shadow
OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER
The Girl With All the Gifts - Mike Carey (Writer) & Camille Gatin (Producer)
The Hard Stop - George Amponsah (Writer/Director/Producer) & Dionne Walker (Writer/Producer)
Notes on Blindness - Peter Middleton (Writer/Director/Producer), James Spinney (Writer/Director), Jo-Jo Ellison (Producer)
The Pass - John Donnelly (Writer) & Ben A. Williams (Director)
Under the Shadow - Babak Anvari (Writer/Director) & Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh (Producers)
FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE
Dheepan - Jacques Audiard
Julieta - Pedro Almodóvar
Mustang - Deniz Gamze Ergüven
Son of Saul - László Nemes
Toni Erdmann - Maren Ade
DOCUMENTARY
13th
The Beatles: Eight Days a Week – The Touring Years
The Eagle Huntress
Notes on Blindness
Weiner
ANIMATED FILM
Finding Dory
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
Zootropolis
DIRECTOR
Denis Villeneuve - Arrival
Ken Loach - I, Daniel Blake
Damien Chazelle - La La Land
Kenneth Lonergan - Manchester by the Sea
Tom Ford - Nocturnal Animals
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Hell or High Water
I, Daniel Blake
La La Land
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
Hidden Figures
Lion
Nocturnal Animals
LEADING ACTOR
Andrew Garfield - Hacksaw Ridge
Casey Affleck - Manchester by the Sea
Jake Gyllenhaal - Nocturnal Animals
Ryan Gosling - La La Land
Viggo Mortensen - Captain Fantastic
LEADING ACTRESS
Amy Adams - Arrival
Emily Blunt - The Girl on the Train
Emma Stone - La La Land
Meryl Streep - Florence Foster Jenkins
Natalie Portman - Jackie
SUPPORTING ACTOR
Aaron Taylor-Johnson - Nocturnal Animals
Dev Patel - Lion
Hugh Grant - Florence Foster Jenkins
Jeff Bridges - Hell or High Water
Mahershala Ali - Moonlight
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Hayley Squires - I, Daniel Blake
Michelle Williams - Manchester by the Sea
Naomie Harris - Moonlight
Nicole Kidman - Lion
Viola Davis - Fences
ORIGINAL MUSIC
Arrival
Jackie
La La Land
Lion
Nocturnal Animals
CINEMATOGRAPHY
Arrival
Hell or High Water
La La Land
Lion
Nocturnal Animals
EDITING
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Manchester by the Sea
Nocturnal Animals
PRODUCTION DESIGN
Doctor Strange
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Hail, Caesar!
La La Land
Nocturnal Animals
COSTUME DESIGN
Allied
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Florence Foster Jenkins
Jackie
La La Land
MAKE UP & HAIR
Doctor Strange
Florence Foster Jenkins
Hacksaw Ridge
Nocturnal Animals
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
SOUND
Arrival
Deepwater Horizon
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS
Arrival
Doctor Strange
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
The Jungle Book
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION
The Alan Dimension
A Love Story
Tough
BRITISH SHORT FILM
Consumed
Home
Mouth of Hell
The Party
Standby
THE EE RISING STAR AWARD
Anya Taylor-Joy
Laia Costa
Lucas Hedges
Ruth Negga
Tom Holland
Congratulations to all of this year's winners and nominees. Overall, this is fantastic selection of winners - a mix of all different kind of films across the board. As much as I want Amy Adams to win Best Actress for Arrival, I'm still happy for Emma Stone. As everyone knows, La La Land was my #1 of 2016, so anything it wins is fine by me. And I'm happy that Arrival won something - Best Sound. I totally loved Son of Saul, it was one of my Best Films of 2015, so I'm glad to see it take home an award. I'm happy to see Manchester by the Sea winning a few categories, and it's great to see Lion getting some love, since that film is a hard sell but it's definitely connecting. For more info on these awards, visit BAFTA.org. That's all for now. Thoughts?
