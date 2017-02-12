'La La Land' & 'I, Daniel Blake' Win Best Films at 2017 BAFTA Awards

Last night, the United Kingdom had their big night for Hollywood at the 70th BAFTA Awards, honoring the best in film from last year (2016). These awards don't really have a major influence on the Oscars, but it's always interesting to see who our friends across the pond select as the winners. The two big winners are La La Land as Best Film, and I, Daniel Blake as Best British Film, both of these were expected to win. Emma Stone and Casey Affleck won the main acting awards. Last year, it was The Revenant and Brooklyn taking home the two big awards, for reference. The set of winners this time once is very diverse, with pretty much every excellent film from 2016 taking home something. Read on for the full list of 2017 winners below.

Here's the winners of the 70th BAFTA Awards given out last night in the UK (winners listed in bold):

BEST FILM

Arrival

I, Daniel Blake

La La Land

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

American Honey

Denial

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

I, Daniel Blake

Notes on Blindness

Under the Shadow

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

The Girl With All the Gifts - Mike Carey (Writer) & Camille Gatin (Producer)

The Hard Stop - George Amponsah (Writer/Director/Producer) & Dionne Walker (Writer/Producer)

Notes on Blindness - Peter Middleton (Writer/Director/Producer), James Spinney (Writer/Director), Jo-Jo Ellison (Producer)

The Pass - John Donnelly (Writer) & Ben A. Williams (Director)

Under the Shadow - Babak Anvari (Writer/Director) & Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh (Producers)

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

Dheepan - Jacques Audiard

Julieta - Pedro Almodóvar

Mustang - Deniz Gamze Ergüven

Son of Saul - László Nemes

Toni Erdmann - Maren Ade

DOCUMENTARY

13th

The Beatles: Eight Days a Week – The Touring Years

The Eagle Huntress

Notes on Blindness

Weiner

ANIMATED FILM

Finding Dory

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

Zootropolis

DIRECTOR

Denis Villeneuve - Arrival

Ken Loach - I, Daniel Blake

Damien Chazelle - La La Land

Kenneth Lonergan - Manchester by the Sea

Tom Ford - Nocturnal Animals

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Hell or High Water

I, Daniel Blake

La La Land

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

Hidden Figures

Lion

Nocturnal Animals

LEADING ACTOR

Andrew Garfield - Hacksaw Ridge

Casey Affleck - Manchester by the Sea

Jake Gyllenhaal - Nocturnal Animals

Ryan Gosling - La La Land

Viggo Mortensen - Captain Fantastic

LEADING ACTRESS

Amy Adams - Arrival

Emily Blunt - The Girl on the Train

Emma Stone - La La Land

Meryl Streep - Florence Foster Jenkins

Natalie Portman - Jackie

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Aaron Taylor-Johnson - Nocturnal Animals

Dev Patel - Lion

Hugh Grant - Florence Foster Jenkins

Jeff Bridges - Hell or High Water

Mahershala Ali - Moonlight

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Hayley Squires - I, Daniel Blake

Michelle Williams - Manchester by the Sea

Naomie Harris - Moonlight

Nicole Kidman - Lion

Viola Davis - Fences

ORIGINAL MUSIC

Arrival

Jackie

La La Land

Lion

Nocturnal Animals

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Arrival

Hell or High Water

La La Land

Lion

Nocturnal Animals

EDITING

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Manchester by the Sea

Nocturnal Animals

PRODUCTION DESIGN

Doctor Strange

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Hail, Caesar!

La La Land

Nocturnal Animals

COSTUME DESIGN

Allied

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Florence Foster Jenkins

Jackie

La La Land

MAKE UP & HAIR

Doctor Strange

Florence Foster Jenkins

Hacksaw Ridge

Nocturnal Animals

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

SOUND

Arrival

Deepwater Horizon

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

Arrival

Doctor Strange

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

The Jungle Book

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

The Alan Dimension

A Love Story

Tough

BRITISH SHORT FILM

Consumed

Home

Mouth of Hell

The Party

Standby

THE EE RISING STAR AWARD

Anya Taylor-Joy

Laia Costa

Lucas Hedges

Ruth Negga

Tom Holland

Congratulations to all of this year's winners and nominees. Overall, this is fantastic selection of winners - a mix of all different kind of films across the board. As much as I want Amy Adams to win Best Actress for Arrival, I'm still happy for Emma Stone. As everyone knows, La La Land was my #1 of 2016, so anything it wins is fine by me. And I'm happy that Arrival won something - Best Sound. I totally loved Son of Saul, it was one of my Best Films of 2015, so I'm glad to see it take home an award. I'm happy to see Manchester by the Sea winning a few categories, and it's great to see Lion getting some love, since that film is a hard sell but it's definitely connecting. For more info on these awards, visit BAFTA.org. That's all for now. Thoughts?