'La La Land' Leads the 2017 BAFTA Awards Nominations with 11 Total
by Alex Billington
January 10, 2017
Source: BAFTA.org
With the Golden Globes out of the way, and the Oscar noms coming up, it's time for the Brits to reveal their favorites. The nominations for the 70th Annual BAFTA Awards (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) were announced today. The top film is La La Land, with a grand total of 11 nominations, followed by Arrival and Nocturnal Animals scoring nine nominations each. The BAFTAs have a large set of categories similar to the Oscars, and they always feature some very unique picks among the nominees. This year's Best Film line-up: Arrival, I, Daniel Blake, La La Land, Manchester by the Sea and Moonlight. Five great films.
Here's the complete list of nominations for this year's 70th Annual BAFTAs (via BAFTA.org):
BEST FILM
Arrival
I, Daniel Blake
La La Land
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM
American Honey
Denial
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
I, Daniel Blake
Notes on Blindness
Under the Shadow
OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER
The Girl With All the Gifts - Mike Carey (Writer) & Camille Gatin (Producer)
The Hard Stop - George Amponsah (Writer/Director/Producer) & Dionne Walker (Writer/Producer)
Notes on Blindness - Peter Middleton (Writer/Director/Producer), James Spinney (Writer/Director), Jo-Jo Ellison (Producer)
The Pass - John Donnelly (Writer) & Ben A. Williams (Director)
Under the Shadow - Babak Anvari (Writer/Director) & Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh (Producers)
FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE
Dheepan - Jacques Audiard
Julieta - Pedro Almodóvar
Mustang - Deniz Gamze Ergüven
Son of Saul - László Nemes
Toni Erdmann - Maren Ade
DOCUMENTARY
13th
The Beatles: Eight Days a Week – The Touring Years
The Eagle Huntress
Notes on Blindness
Weiner
ANIMATED FILM
Finding Dory
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
Zootropolis
DIRECTOR
Denis Villeneuve - Arrival
Ken Loach - I, Daniel Blake
Damien Chazelle - La La Land
Kenneth Lonergan - Manchester by the Sea
Tom Ford - Nocturnal Animals
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Hell or High Water
I, Daniel Blake
La La Land
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
Hidden Figures
Lion
Nocturnal Animals
LEADING ACTOR
Andrew Garfield - Hacksaw Ridge
Casey Affleck - Manchester by the Sea
Jake Gyllenhaal - Nocturnal Animals
Ryan Gosling - La La Land
Viggo Mortensen - Captain Fantastic
LEADING ACTRESS
Amy Adams - Arrival
Emily Blunt - The Girl on the Train
Emma Stone - La La Land
Meryl Streep - Florence Foster Jenkins
Natalie Portman - Jackie
SUPPORTING ACTOR
Aaron Taylor-Johnson - Nocturnal Animals
Dev Patel - Lion
Hugh Grant - Florence Foster Jenkins
Jeff Bridges - Hell or High Water
Mahershala Ali - Moonlight
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Hayley Squires - I, Daniel Blake
Michelle Williams - Manchester by the Sea
Naomie Harris - Moonlight
Nicole Kidman - Lion
Viola Davis - Fences
ORIGINAL MUSIC
Arrival
Jackie
La La Land
Lion
Nocturnal Animals
CINEMATOGRAPHY
Arrival
Hell or High Water
La La Land
Lion
Nocturnal Animals
EDITING
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Manchester by the Sea
Nocturnal Animals
PRODUCTION DESIGN
Doctor Strange
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Hail, Caesar!
La La Land
Nocturnal Animals
COSTUME DESIGN
Allied
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Florence Foster Jenkins
Jackie
La La Land
MAKE UP & HAIR
Doctor Strange
Florence Foster Jenkins
Hacksaw Ridge
Nocturnal Animals
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
SOUND
Arrival
Deepwater Horizon
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS
Arrival
Doctor Strange
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
The Jungle Book
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION
The Alan Dimension
A Love Story
Tough
BRITISH SHORT FILM
Consumed
Home
Mouth of Hell
The Party
Standby
THE EE RISING STAR AWARD
Anya Taylor-Joy
Laia Costa
Lucas Hedges
Ruth Negga
Tom Holland
There's the full list. I love so many of these movies, it just makes me happy to see them nominated. I also love that the BAFTAs have a section for "First British Film" because they get to highlight great work by first-time filmmakers who otherwise aren't getting any recognition during this awards season. Specifically, I'm happy to see The Girl with All the Gifts and Under the Shadow nominated there. I'm also very happy American Honey is nominated. The EE British Academy Film Awards take place on Sunday, February 12th at the Royal Albert Hall in South Kensington, London. The ceremony will be hosted by Stephen Fry and will be broadcast exclusively on BBC One and BBC One HD, preceded by a red carpet show. Thoughts?
