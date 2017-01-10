'La La Land' Leads the 2017 BAFTA Awards Nominations with 11 Total

With the Golden Globes out of the way, and the Oscar noms coming up, it's time for the Brits to reveal their favorites. The nominations for the 70th Annual BAFTA Awards (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) were announced today. The top film is La La Land, with a grand total of 11 nominations, followed by Arrival and Nocturnal Animals scoring nine nominations each. The BAFTAs have a large set of categories similar to the Oscars, and they always feature some very unique picks among the nominees. This year's Best Film line-up: Arrival, I, Daniel Blake, La La Land, Manchester by the Sea and Moonlight. Five great films.

Here's the complete list of nominations for this year's 70th Annual BAFTAs (via BAFTA.org):

BEST FILM

Arrival

I, Daniel Blake

La La Land

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

American Honey

Denial

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

I, Daniel Blake

Notes on Blindness

Under the Shadow

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

The Girl With All the Gifts - Mike Carey (Writer) & Camille Gatin (Producer)

The Hard Stop - George Amponsah (Writer/Director/Producer) & Dionne Walker (Writer/Producer)

Notes on Blindness - Peter Middleton (Writer/Director/Producer), James Spinney (Writer/Director), Jo-Jo Ellison (Producer)

The Pass - John Donnelly (Writer) & Ben A. Williams (Director)

Under the Shadow - Babak Anvari (Writer/Director) & Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh (Producers)

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

Dheepan - Jacques Audiard

Julieta - Pedro Almodóvar

Mustang - Deniz Gamze Ergüven

Son of Saul - László Nemes

Toni Erdmann - Maren Ade

DOCUMENTARY

13th

The Beatles: Eight Days a Week – The Touring Years

The Eagle Huntress

Notes on Blindness

Weiner

ANIMATED FILM

Finding Dory

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

Zootropolis

DIRECTOR

Denis Villeneuve - Arrival

Ken Loach - I, Daniel Blake

Damien Chazelle - La La Land

Kenneth Lonergan - Manchester by the Sea

Tom Ford - Nocturnal Animals

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Hell or High Water

I, Daniel Blake

La La Land

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

Hidden Figures

Lion

Nocturnal Animals

LEADING ACTOR

Andrew Garfield - Hacksaw Ridge

Casey Affleck - Manchester by the Sea

Jake Gyllenhaal - Nocturnal Animals

Ryan Gosling - La La Land

Viggo Mortensen - Captain Fantastic

LEADING ACTRESS

Amy Adams - Arrival

Emily Blunt - The Girl on the Train

Emma Stone - La La Land

Meryl Streep - Florence Foster Jenkins

Natalie Portman - Jackie

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Aaron Taylor-Johnson - Nocturnal Animals

Dev Patel - Lion

Hugh Grant - Florence Foster Jenkins

Jeff Bridges - Hell or High Water

Mahershala Ali - Moonlight

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Hayley Squires - I, Daniel Blake

Michelle Williams - Manchester by the Sea

Naomie Harris - Moonlight

Nicole Kidman - Lion

Viola Davis - Fences

ORIGINAL MUSIC

Arrival

Jackie

La La Land

Lion

Nocturnal Animals

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Arrival

Hell or High Water

La La Land

Lion

Nocturnal Animals

EDITING

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Manchester by the Sea

Nocturnal Animals

PRODUCTION DESIGN

Doctor Strange

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Hail, Caesar!

La La Land

Nocturnal Animals

COSTUME DESIGN

Allied

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Florence Foster Jenkins

Jackie

La La Land

MAKE UP & HAIR

Doctor Strange

Florence Foster Jenkins

Hacksaw Ridge

Nocturnal Animals

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

SOUND

Arrival

Deepwater Horizon

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

Arrival

Doctor Strange

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

The Jungle Book

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

The Alan Dimension

A Love Story

Tough

BRITISH SHORT FILM

Consumed

Home

Mouth of Hell

The Party

Standby

THE EE RISING STAR AWARD

Anya Taylor-Joy

Laia Costa

Lucas Hedges

Ruth Negga

Tom Holland

There's the full list. I love so many of these movies, it just makes me happy to see them nominated. I also love that the BAFTAs have a section for "First British Film" because they get to highlight great work by first-time filmmakers who otherwise aren't getting any recognition during this awards season. Specifically, I'm happy to see The Girl with All the Gifts and Under the Shadow nominated there. I'm also very happy American Honey is nominated. The EE British Academy Film Awards take place on Sunday, February 12th at the Royal Albert Hall in South Kensington, London. The ceremony will be hosted by Stephen Fry and will be broadcast exclusively on BBC One and BBC One HD, preceded by a red carpet show. Thoughts?