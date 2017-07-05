MOVIE TRAILERS

LaBeouf vs Gudnason in New Full-Length Trailer for 'Borg/McEnroe'

by
July 5, 2017
Borg/McEnroe Teaser Trailer

"What do you want from tennis?" "To be the best." A full-length trailer has been unveiled for tennis match film Borg/McEnroe, profiling (and recreating) the iconic 1980 tennis match between Björn Borg and John McEnroe. The film seems to now be titled simply Borg, which is odd considering it seems to be about both players and not just Borg, but this trailer proves otherwise. Maybe the title is different in certain countries around the world? Shia LaBeouf plays John McEnroe, and Swedish actor Sverrir Gudnason plays Björn Borg; also starring Stellan Skarsgård, Tuva Novotny, and David Bamber. This looks damn good, even better than expected. I'm impressed by the mix of English, French and Swedish in this trailer. Worth a look.

Here's the first full-length trailer for Janus Metz Pedersen's Borg/McEnroe, direct from YouTube:

And here's another new UK teaser trailer for Borg/McEnroe, also debuted this week via YouTube:

Borg/McEnroe Teaser Poster

You can also still watch the first original teaser trailer for Borg/McEnroe here, to see a different teaser.

Borg/McEnroe is a film about one of the world's greatest icons Björn Borg (Sverrir Gudnason) and his biggest rival, the young and talented John McEnroe (Shia LaBeouf) and their legendary duel during the 1980's Wimbledon tournament. It's a story about two men that became legends and the price they had to pay. Borg/McEnroe is directed by Danish filmmaker Janus Metz Pedersen, making his feature debut after a few other documentaries previously including Armadillo and Fra Thailand til Thy. The screenplay is written by Ronnie Sandahl. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or other events yet. Borg/McEnroe opens in Norway/Sweden this September, but still doesn't have a US release date yet. Stay tuned. Thoughts?

  • txJM
    Yawn.
  • DAVIDPD
    McEnroe's passion was undeniable. Or maybe it was just the drugs.
  • shiboleth
    We are Borg, resistance is futile. Anyway, Swedish side of this looks interesting (and I like them a bit), so I might check this out. Although, I don't like those period pieces ...
  • Bo
    Still not buying LaBeouf as McEnroe. No way for me to suspend my disbelief when I see a well known actor trying to play a well known character who is still alive. Plus, I also simply don't believe LaBeouf in the clips that I've seen of him on the court and engaged in his confrontations with the chair ump. He's not anywhere near what McEnroe displayed. It's high school play acting. On the other hand, I buy the Swedish actor playing Borg. He looks very much like Borg and I've never seen the actor before. Makes a huge difference for me. The big plus in this bit of nonsense is that Stellan Skarsgard is present and that's always a big point of interest for me. I've always liked his work.

