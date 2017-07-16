OBITUARIES

Legendary Horror Filmmaker George A. Romero Has Died at Age 77

by
July 16, 2017
Source: LA Times

George A. Romero

Oh no, we've lost a real legend. American filmmaker George A. Romero has died at age 77, as confirmed by LA Times. Romero is best known as the originator of the modern zombie movie, as the director of the original B&W zombie feature film Night of the Living Dead from 1968, as well as numerous other zombie sequels and films and series in the last 50 years. Romero died in his sleep at his home in Los Angeles with his family after a battle with lung cancer. The last film he directed was the 2009 zombie flick Survival of the Dead, and he was also involved in producing Road of the Dead and the Deadtime Stories series. Sad news.

Romero is undoubtedly a filmmaking legend, having established himself as a prominent figure in the horror world for nearly five decades. His influence on the genre can be seen in so many different films over the years, and in other filmmakers. Here's a quote from LA Times' article, as well as a few remembrance tweets:

Romero died Sunday in his sleep following a "brief but aggressive battle with lung cancer," according to a statement to The Times provided by his longtime producing partner, Peter Grunwald. Romero died while listening to the score of one his favorite films, 1952’s “The Quiet Man,” with his wife, Suzanne Desrocher Romero, and daughter, Tina Romero, at his side, the family said.

George A. Romero was born in February of 1940 in New York City. He was raised in the Bronx, and would frequently ride the subway into Manhattan to rent film reels to view at his house. His very first feature was the seminal Night of the Living Dead in 1968, though he spent a few years experimenting with more horror making Season of the Witch (1972), The Crazies (1973), and Martin (1978), before returning to zombies and delivering the classic Dawn of the Dead (1978) set in a shopping mall. He graduated from Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, and most of his films are set in/around the Pittsburgh area. He had a recent return to zombies with the films: Land of the Dead (2005), Diary of the Dead (2007), Survival of the Dead (2009).

Romero will leave a lasting legacy in cinema, and will still continue to influence filmmakers. Rest in peace.

Find more posts in Movie News, Obituaries

Discover more around the web:

Loading...
  • DAVIDPD
    "What is dead may never die." // The legend will always live on through the films & the genre Romero gave us.

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

OUR FAVORITES

Alex's Top 10 - 2016
1. La La Land
2. Paterson
3. Arrival
4. Captain Fantastic
5. 20th Cent. Women
6. Pete's Dragon
7. Jackie
8. Kubo & Two Strings
9. Everybody Wants
10. Wilderpeople
Click Here for Thoughts

Jeremy's Top 10 - 2016
1. Moonlight
2. The Handmaiden
3. High-Rise
4. Elle
5. Arrival
6. Kubo & Two Strings
7. 13th
8. Jackie
9. Toni Erdmann
10. The Witch
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:
Add our feed to your Feedly: follow us in feedly

FACEBOOK + LINKS