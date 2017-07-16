Legendary Horror Filmmaker George A. Romero Has Died at Age 77

Oh no, we've lost a real legend. American filmmaker George A. Romero has died at age 77, as confirmed by LA Times. Romero is best known as the originator of the modern zombie movie, as the director of the original B&W zombie feature film Night of the Living Dead from 1968, as well as numerous other zombie sequels and films and series in the last 50 years. Romero died in his sleep at his home in Los Angeles with his family after a battle with lung cancer. The last film he directed was the 2009 zombie flick Survival of the Dead, and he was also involved in producing Road of the Dead and the Deadtime Stories series. Sad news.

Romero is undoubtedly a filmmaking legend, having established himself as a prominent figure in the horror world for nearly five decades. His influence on the genre can be seen in so many different films over the years, and in other filmmakers. Here's a quote from LA Times' article, as well as a few remembrance tweets:

Romero died Sunday in his sleep following a "brief but aggressive battle with lung cancer," according to a statement to The Times provided by his longtime producing partner, Peter Grunwald. Romero died while listening to the score of one his favorite films, 1952’s “The Quiet Man,” with his wife, Suzanne Desrocher Romero, and daughter, Tina Romero, at his side, the family said.

RIP to one of the all-time greats, George A. Romero. Thanks for all the thrills and chills. pic.twitter.com/oYxeJZWWQb — The Black List (@theblcklst) July 16, 2017

So sad to hear that George A. Romero has died. A pioneer, and an inspiration… — Mike Flanagan (@flanaganfilm) July 16, 2017

Rest In Pieces, George A. Romero. You changed #horror forever. Everyone please go watch MARTIN. It is still upsetting, timely and thoughtful — Clarke Wolfe (@clarkewolfe) July 16, 2017

Heartbroken over the passing of George Romero. A true genius of the medium. Groundbreaking, humanistic, subversive, iconic, trend-setting. 😥 — sean baker (@Lilfilm) July 16, 2017

George A. Romero was born in February of 1940 in New York City. He was raised in the Bronx, and would frequently ride the subway into Manhattan to rent film reels to view at his house. His very first feature was the seminal Night of the Living Dead in 1968, though he spent a few years experimenting with more horror making Season of the Witch (1972), The Crazies (1973), and Martin (1978), before returning to zombies and delivering the classic Dawn of the Dead (1978) set in a shopping mall. He graduated from Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, and most of his films are set in/around the Pittsburgh area. He had a recent return to zombies with the films: Land of the Dead (2005), Diary of the Dead (2007), Survival of the Dead (2009).

Romero will leave a lasting legacy in cinema, and will still continue to influence filmmakers. Rest in peace.