Liam Neeson Gets Into Trouble on a Train in Trailer for 'The Commuter'

"What do you want from me?!" Lionsgate has revealed the first official trailer for a new action-thriller train movie starring Liam Neeson, titled The Commuter. From the same director of Non-Stop (the airplane movie) and The Shallows, this movie is basically Unstoppable (the train movie) meets Non-Stop (or even Source Code). Neeson plays an insurance salesman who gets mixed up in a criminal conspiracy on his daily commute home via train. Vera Farmiga, a "mysterious stranger", sits with him for a chat and things get very interesting, very quick. The cast includes Patrick Wilson, Killian Scott, Jonathan Banks, Sam Neill, Elizabeth McGovern, Florence Pugh, and Damson Idris. I quite like the setup for this, the way Farmiga talks to him and tells him what to do very nonchalantly, I just hope it lives up to the full potential.

Here's the first official trailer for Jaume Collet-Serra's The Commuter, direct from YouTube:

In this action-packed thriller, Liam Neeson plays an insurance salesman, Michael, on his daily commute home, which quickly becomes anything but routine. After being contacted by a mysterious stranger (Vera Farmiga), Michael is forced to uncover the identity of a hidden passenger on his train before the last stop. As he works against the clock to solve the puzzle, he realizes a deadly plan is unfolding and is unwittingly caught up in a criminal conspiracy. One that carries life and death stakes for himself and his fellow passengers. The Commuter is directed by veteran Spanish filmmaker Jaume Collet-Serra, of the films House of Wax, Goal II: Living the Dream, Orphan, Unknown, Non-Stop, and The Shallows previously. The screenplay is written by Byron Willinger and Philip de Blasi. Lionsgate will release Collet-Serra's The Commuter in theaters everywhere starting on January 12th, 2018 at the beginning of next year. Who's in?