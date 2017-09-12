MOVIE TRAILERS
Liam Neeson Gets Into Trouble on a Train in Trailer for 'The Commuter'
by Alex Billington
September 12, 2017
Source: YouTube
"What do you want from me?!" Lionsgate has revealed the first official trailer for a new action-thriller train movie starring Liam Neeson, titled The Commuter. From the same director of Non-Stop (the airplane movie) and The Shallows, this movie is basically Unstoppable (the train movie) meets Non-Stop (or even Source Code). Neeson plays an insurance salesman who gets mixed up in a criminal conspiracy on his daily commute home via train. Vera Farmiga, a "mysterious stranger", sits with him for a chat and things get very interesting, very quick. The cast includes Patrick Wilson, Killian Scott, Jonathan Banks, Sam Neill, Elizabeth McGovern, Florence Pugh, and Damson Idris. I quite like the setup for this, the way Farmiga talks to him and tells him what to do very nonchalantly, I just hope it lives up to the full potential.
Here's the first official trailer for Jaume Collet-Serra's The Commuter, direct from YouTube:
In this action-packed thriller, Liam Neeson plays an insurance salesman, Michael, on his daily commute home, which quickly becomes anything but routine. After being contacted by a mysterious stranger (Vera Farmiga), Michael is forced to uncover the identity of a hidden passenger on his train before the last stop. As he works against the clock to solve the puzzle, he realizes a deadly plan is unfolding and is unwittingly caught up in a criminal conspiracy. One that carries life and death stakes for himself and his fellow passengers. The Commuter is directed by veteran Spanish filmmaker Jaume Collet-Serra, of the films House of Wax, Goal II: Living the Dream, Orphan, Unknown, Non-Stop, and The Shallows previously. The screenplay is written by Byron Willinger and Philip de Blasi. Lionsgate will release Collet-Serra's The Commuter in theaters everywhere starting on January 12th, 2018 at the beginning of next year. Who's in?
FEATURED POSTS
POPULAR COMMENTS
LAST YEAR'S TOP 10
FOLLOW US HERE
Follow Alex's main profile on :
FS.NET ON FACEBOOK