MOVIE TRAILERS

Liam Neeson Gets Into Trouble on a Train in Trailer for 'The Commuter'

by
September 12, 2017
Source: YouTube

The Commuter Trailer

"What do you want from me?!" Lionsgate has revealed the first official trailer for a new action-thriller train movie starring Liam Neeson, titled The Commuter. From the same director of Non-Stop (the airplane movie) and The Shallows, this movie is basically Unstoppable (the train movie) meets Non-Stop (or even Source Code). Neeson plays an insurance salesman who gets mixed up in a criminal conspiracy on his daily commute home via train. Vera Farmiga, a "mysterious stranger", sits with him for a chat and things get very interesting, very quick. The cast includes Patrick Wilson, Killian Scott, Jonathan Banks, Sam Neill, Elizabeth McGovern, Florence Pugh, and Damson Idris. I quite like the setup for this, the way Farmiga talks to him and tells him what to do very nonchalantly, I just hope it lives up to the full potential.

Here's the first official trailer for Jaume Collet-Serra's The Commuter, direct from YouTube:

The Commuter Movie

In this action-packed thriller, Liam Neeson plays an insurance salesman, Michael, on his daily commute home, which quickly becomes anything but routine. After being contacted by a mysterious stranger (Vera Farmiga), Michael is forced to uncover the identity of a hidden passenger on his train before the last stop. As he works against the clock to solve the puzzle, he realizes a deadly plan is unfolding and is unwittingly caught up in a criminal conspiracy. One that carries life and death stakes for himself and his fellow passengers. The Commuter is directed by veteran Spanish filmmaker Jaume Collet-Serra, of the films House of Wax, Goal II: Living the Dream, Orphan, Unknown, Non-Stop, and The Shallows previously. The screenplay is written by Byron Willinger and Philip de Blasi. Lionsgate will release Collet-Serra's The Commuter in theaters everywhere starting on January 12th, 2018 at the beginning of next year. Who's in?

Find more posts in To Watch, Trailer

Discover more around the web:

Loading...

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2016
1. La La Land
2. Paterson
3. Arrival
4. Captain Fantastic
5. 20th Cent. Women
6. Pete's Dragon
7. Jackie
8. Kubo & Two Strings
9. Everybody Wants
10. Wilderpeople
Click Here for Thoughts

Jeremy's Top 10 - 2016
1. Moonlight
2. The Handmaiden
3. High-Rise
4. Elle
5. Arrival
6. Kubo & Two Strings
7. 13th
8. Jackie
9. Toni Erdmann
10. The Witch
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:
Add our feed to your Feedly: follow us in feedly

FS.NET ON FACEBOOK