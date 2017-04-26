Lightning Strikes Back in Full-Length Trailer for Pixar's Sequel 'Cars 3'

"I'm sorry. Your racing days are coming to an end…" Disney & Pixar have unveiled the new official trailer for Cars 3, the next sequel from Pixar (before we get an original music from the animation company later this year). Pixar's Cars 3 continues the story following racecar Lightning McQueen, who is now being beaten by younger, more high tech racers. Like any good "old guy" sports movie, he has to go back and work from the ground up again, including spending some time in a Monster Truck arena. Owen Wilson returns as McQueen, with a fun voice cast including Armie Hammer, Bonnie Hunt, Tony Shalhoub, Katherine Helmond, and Paul Dooley. I know everyone loves to hate these movies, but there's actually a charming side to them. This looks like it may actually be worth seeing. Pixar movies are always better than the trailers.

Blindsided by a new generation of blazing-fast racers, the legendary Lightning McQueen (voice of Owen Wilson) is suddenly pushed out of the sport he loves. To get back in the game, he will need the help of an eager young race technician with her own plan to win, inspiration from the late Fabulous Hudson Hornet, and a few unexpected turns. Proving that #95 isn't through yet will test the heart of a champion on Piston Cup Racing's biggest stage! Pixar's Cars 3 is directed by newcomer Brian Fee, a storyboard artist and animator (for Pixar) making his directorial debut. The screenplay is written by Daniel Gerson. Disney will release Pixar's Cars 3 in theaters everywhere starting on June 16th, 2017 this summer. How's it look now?