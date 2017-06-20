Lily Collins Stars in Official Trailer for Anorexia Drama 'To the Bone'

"What's going on with you?" Netflix has released the first official trailer for a film titled To the Bone, an anorexia drama that premiered at the Sundance Film Festival to mostly positive reviews. To the Bone is the directorial debut of producer/writer Marti Noxon, and tells a very real story of a young woman struggling with anorexia, or the inability to eat and an intense obsession with looking thin. Lily Collins stars, giving a remarkable (and almost unbelievable because of how scary thin she is) performance as Ellen. The full cast includes Keanu Reeves, Alex Sharp, Kathryn Prescott, Liana Liberato, Alanna Ubach, Carrie Preston, and Ciara Bravo. I caught this at Sundance and it's an endearing, heartfelt film worth your time.

Here's the first official trailer for Marti Noxon's To the Bone, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

A young anorexic woman (Lily Collins) reluctantly enters an unconventional treatment program, where she bonds with other residents struggling with eating disorders. To the Bone is both written and directed by veteran producer/writer Marti Noxon, making her feature directorial debut after work on TV shows including "Buffy the Vampire Slayer", "Point Pleasant", "Mad Men", "Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce", and "UnREAL". This film first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year in competition. Netflix will release Noxon's To the Bone streaming exclusively starting July 14th this summer. Who's interested?