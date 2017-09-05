Lin Shaye Returns in Trailer for Horror Sequel 'Insidious: The Last Key'

"This one is different, though. The haunted house is my family's house." Universal has unveiled an official trailer for the horror sequel Insidious: The Last Key, also known as just Insidious 4, since this is the latest in this on-going horror franchise. Perhaps the final sequel considering it's called The Last Key? Lin Shaye returns as Dr. Elise Rainier, the brilliant parapsychologist who ends up being terrorized in her own home by the demons that have been haunting houses ever since Insidious in 2010. Shaye is joined in the cast by Angus Sampson, Leigh Whannell, Josh Stewart, Caitlin Gerard, Kirk Acevedo, Javier Botet, Bruce Davison, Spencer Locke, Tessa Ferrer, Ava Kolker and Marcus Henderson. I was into the first two Insidious films, but totally lost interest after it became a "franchise". Have a look if you want.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Adam Robitel's Insidious: The Last Key, from YouTube:

The creative minds behind the hit Insidious trilogy return for Insidious: The Last Key. In the supernatural thriller sequel, which welcomes back franchise standout Lin Shaye as Dr. Elise Rainier, the brilliant parapsychologist faces her most fearsome and personal haunting yet: in her own family home. Insidious: The Last Key is directed by American writer/filmmaker Adam Robitel, of The Taking of Deborah Logan previously (and director of The Maze coming up). The screenplay is once again written by co-creator Leigh Whannell, who wrote the trilogy and directed Chapter 3. Universal will release Insidious: The Last Key in theaters everywhere starting January 5th, 2018 at the beginning of next year. Who's still into this series?