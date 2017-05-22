Linda Cardellini in First Trailer for Kidnapping Comedy 'Austin Found'

"She's what they call nowadays a 'mean girl'." Gravitas Ventures has released an official trailer for the film Austin Found, a comedy about a fame-obsessed single mother who tries to pull off a fake kidnapping in order to get attention. Actress Linda Cardellini stars as Leanne, who is bored with her "unglamorously average lifestyle" and recruits her ex-boyfriend and his ex-con friend to put this plan together and have her daughter go missing for a few months. The cast includes Urusula Parker as her daughter Patty, along with Kirsten Schaal, Craig Robinson, Skeet Ulrich, Patrick Warburton, Jon Daly, Chris Parnell, and Matt Jones. This looks crazy stupid, but perhaps that is the point, it's a comedy about how stupid people can be sometimes all in pursuit of fame and fortune and glory. But I recommend Ingrid Goes West instead.

Here's the first official trailer for Will Raée's Austin Found, in high def on Apple (via TMB):

Leanne Miller (Linda Cardellini) is a 36-year-old wife and mother whose hunger for fame and fortune leads her down a dangerous path. A former beauty queen and prom queen, Leanne is fed up with her unglamorously average lifestyle when she comes up with a scheme to make her family instant celebrities. Teaming up with her ex-boyfriend, Billy (Skeet Ulrich), and his ex-con buddy, Jebidiah (Craig Robinson), Leanne conspires to have her 11-year-old daughter, Patty (Urusula Parker), kidnapped for just for a month or two. All she has to do is keep the local press (Kristen Schaal) and Sherriff (Patrick Warburton) focused on the case at hand and off hers. What could go wrong? Austin Found is directed by filmmaker Will Raée, of Exorcist Chronicles and a number of short films previously. The screenplay is by Will Raée and Brenna Graziano. Gravitas Ventures opens Austin Found in select theaters starting July 7th this year.