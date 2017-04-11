Luc Besson's 'The Fifth Element' Returning to Theaters in 4K This May

"If you want something done, do it yourself." Good news, sci-fi fans! One of my all-time favorite sci-fi films is returning to theaters this year for its 20th anniversary. Luc Besson's The Fifth Element is showing on the big screen for two nights only as part of a special event from Fathom Events. Fathom will be screening a brand new 4K restoration of the film in cinemas nationwide on May 14th and May 17th, with showings at 2PM and 7PM. Following its two-day-only theatrical presentation, The Fifth Element will debut on 4K Ultra HD in July (even though it already has multiple Blu-ray re-releases in the last few years). In addition, the event will include a sneak preview of Luc Besson's next sci-fi Valerian. If you're a fan, don't miss out on this.

Tickets to the screening, called "The Fifth Element 20th Anniversary", can already by purchased online through the Fathom Events website. You can also find a listing of 400 theaters hosting this event there.

Luc Besson's The Fifth Element was originally released in May of 1997, after first premiering at the Cannes Film Festival. It stars Bruce Willis as a cab driver living in New York City in the 23rd century who falls in love with the "perfect being", a woman who turns out to be the ultimate weapon to save the universe from pure darkness/evil. Milla Jovovich stars as the red-haired Leeloo, and the cast includes Ian Holm, Gary Oldman, Chris Tucker, Luke Perry, and Brion James. I fell hard for this movie when I first went to see it way back in 1997, and have watched it so many times since then. It played at the Berlin Film Festival earlier this year, where I went to see it again. As a huge fan, I definitely recommend seeing this in theaters.