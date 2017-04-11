LATEST NEWS

Luc Besson's 'The Fifth Element' Returning to Theaters in 4K This May

by
April 11, 2017

The Fifth Element

"If you want something done, do it yourself." Good news, sci-fi fans! One of my all-time favorite sci-fi films is returning to theaters this year for its 20th anniversary. Luc Besson's The Fifth Element is showing on the big screen for two nights only as part of a special event from Fathom Events. Fathom will be screening a brand new 4K restoration of the film in cinemas nationwide on May 14th and May 17th, with showings at 2PM and 7PM. Following its two-day-only theatrical presentation, The Fifth Element will debut on 4K Ultra HD in July (even though it already has multiple Blu-ray re-releases in the last few years). In addition, the event will include a sneak preview of Luc Besson's next sci-fi Valerian. If you're a fan, don't miss out on this.

Tickets to the screening, called "The Fifth Element 20th Anniversary", can already by purchased online through the Fathom Events website. You can also find a listing of 400 theaters hosting this event there.

Luc Besson's The Fifth Element was originally released in May of 1997, after first premiering at the Cannes Film Festival. It stars Bruce Willis as a cab driver living in New York City in the 23rd century who falls in love with the "perfect being", a woman who turns out to be the ultimate weapon to save the universe from pure darkness/evil. Milla Jovovich stars as the red-haired Leeloo, and the cast includes Ian Holm, Gary Oldman, Chris Tucker, Luke Perry, and Brion James. I fell hard for this movie when I first went to see it way back in 1997, and have watched it so many times since then. It played at the Berlin Film Festival earlier this year, where I went to see it again. As a huge fan, I definitely recommend seeing this in theaters.

  • Mark
    This movie started off so promising, then totally lost me. I wanted to love it. By the time we got to the singing blue girl with the stones literally inside her, with Tucker having spent half the movie screaming, I was done. Too bad, there we some really cool ideas before the movie went of the rails for me. Just my opinion :/
    • You got lost because you didn't have the Moultipass.
      • Mark
        What's funny is that I totally do have a replica of that multipass :)
        • How did you get it? did it come with some blu-ray collector's edition?
          • Mark
            It was one of the random extras one month a year or so ago in LootCrate. I was pretty happy to get it, it's just fun to say.
          • I find their prices really high. Or is it just because I'm not into collectibles?
  • Just re watched it last week on Netflix, and it's still kicking ass on every level. This is how sci-fi action movies should be made.
  • Akirakorn
    Anyone else besides me remember the web site for the movie, which took FOREVER to download/buffer back in the day!? No really kids. It was a full multimedia website while the world was on 28.8kbps dial-up connections. We would have to wait 10-20 minutes for it to load. Crazy to think internet speeds are literally over 1000 times faster these days.
    • DAVIDPD
      Dude, seriously. Those days...G-d forbid any try to call some one while you were doing anything online.
  • grimjob
    Damn, 2o years? Good god...
  • DAVIDPD
    I was literally thinking yesterday how much I would want to see this again in theaters. Terrific news.
  • Бабак
    A painful experience.
  • Trey
    Chris Tucker ruined it....
    • I don't know...I liked his exuberant character.
  • It's one of best enjoyable science fiction movies i ever seen. It doesn't take it self to serious and the visuals where amazing. So I have big hopes for Valerian and that he can pull it off to make a new classic...
  • TheOct8pus
    They should give theater goers a multipass for this...

