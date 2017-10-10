Maika Monroe in Trailer for 'The Tribes of Palos Verdes' Surfer Drama

"I'm worried about you…" IFC Films has unveiled an official trailer for director brothers Brendan & Emmett Malloy's new film The Tribes of Palos Verdes, a surf drama about "young Medina" who "attempts to surf her way to happiness." If that logline doesn't make your eyes roll, some of the "life is tough" footage in this trailer definitely will. Though it actually doesn't look as bad as it sounds. The Tribes of Palos Verdes stars Maika Monroe as Medina, a young surfer woman from Palos Verdes, as well as Jennifer Garner as her mom, plus Cody Fern, Alicia Silverstone, Noah Silver, Elisabeth Rohm, Goran Visnjic, Justin Kirk and Joely Fisher. This looks like it's packed full of drama galore. It is "set amidst the sun-kissed beaches and crystal blue waters of the California coast" which may be enough to get a few folks into theaters.

Here's the trailer (+ poster) for Brendan & Emmett Malloy's The Tribes of Palos Verdes, from YouTube:

When teenage Medina (Maika Monroe) moves with her family to the picture-postcard perfect paradise of Palos Verdes, California, they seem headed for a happy new chapter in their lives. But old troubles soon catch up to them, as Medina’s parents’ marriage disintegrates, her mother (Jennifer Garner) spirals into an emotional freefall, and her twin brother (Cody Fern) turns to drugs. Caught in the middle of it all, Medina must rely on her inner strength to become the stabilizing force in her family, while finding refuge in a new passion: surfing. The Tribes of Palos Verdes is directed by filmmaker brothers Brendan Malloy & Emmett Malloy, of the film Out Cold previously, as well as many music videos and surfing videos. The screenplay is written by Karen Croner; adapted from Joy Nicholson's novel of the same name. This first premiered at the Hamptons Film Festival this year. IFC Films will release Brendan & Emmett Malloy's The Tribes of Palos Verdes in select theaters starting December 1st later this fall. Anyone interested in this?