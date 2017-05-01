Mangold Confirms B&W Version of 'Logan' Coming to Theaters in May

Good news, Wolverine fans! Director James Mangold has confirmed via Twitter recently that there will be a special black & white version of the Wolverine movie Logan and it will be shown in theaters for one night only. According to Mangold, the B&W version will be shown on May 16th (Tuesday) in cinemas only in the US. In my interview with James Mangold from earlier this year, we talked about a B&W version. At the time (right after the premiere of the film at the Berlin Film Festival), he said he wouldn't have originally made it in B&W for financial reasons, but when asked about creating a special version (like with Mad Max: Fury Road) he had only started thinking about it. "We could [do that]. That might be fun. I haven't had a chance [to think about it yet], I'd be curious about it." Well, now it's official, and it will be playing on the big screen.

Here's the tweets from Mangold (@mang0ld) about the B&W release of Logan, along with a few replies:

Suggestion. Hard core B&W loving LOGAN fans should not make any plans on the evening of May 16th. — Mangold (@mang0ld) April 28, 2017

@KarlAlden @Aldo7heApache Won't be on a TV. And the answer is no. To make a great B&W version of a film, the whole thing's gotta be regraded & timed shot by shot. — Mangold (@mang0ld) April 28, 2017

That second tweet is interesting, because in my interview, Mangold originally said fans could just use their TV. "I'm also mystified when fans seem unable to find the chroma button on their television. Obviously we can time the color and shift. You can use color filters in a sense to shift the blacks and enrich them and whatever. But the quest for fans to have new products to buy… you can already watch it in black & white." Indeed, but now he has gone on the record to say the version they've created for release is properly color timed and shifted and updated for a nicer black & white presentation. This all originated because the very first photos Mangold put out on Twitter while filming were black & white shots (most likely taken on a still camera) and many of us originally wondered if it was being made in B&W. Obviously not (as we now know), but still. Over a year later and here we are, now actually getting a B&W version of Logan in theaters soon.

Who's planning to see this? Anyone excited to see the B&W version? More info (including exact theaters) should be out soon. Follow @mang0ld for news - he tweets often and will usually reply if you ask a question.