Mangold Confirms B&W Version of 'Logan' Coming to Theaters in May

May 1, 2017
Good news, Wolverine fans! Director James Mangold has confirmed via Twitter recently that there will be a special black & white version of the Wolverine movie Logan and it will be shown in theaters for one night only. According to Mangold, the B&W version will be shown on May 16th (Tuesday) in cinemas only in the US. In my interview with James Mangold from earlier this year, we talked about a B&W version. At the time (right after the premiere of the film at the Berlin Film Festival), he said he wouldn't have originally made it in B&W for financial reasons, but when asked about creating a special version (like with Mad Max: Fury Road) he had only started thinking about it. "We could [do that]. That might be fun. I haven't had a chance [to think about it yet], I'd be curious about it." Well, now it's official, and it will be playing on the big screen.

Here's the tweets from Mangold (@mang0ld) about the B&W release of Logan, along with a few replies:

That second tweet is interesting, because in my interview, Mangold originally said fans could just use their TV. "I'm also mystified when fans seem unable to find the chroma button on their television. Obviously we can time the color and shift. You can use color filters in a sense to shift the blacks and enrich them and whatever. But the quest for fans to have new products to buy… you can already watch it in black & white." Indeed, but now he has gone on the record to say the version they've created for release is properly color timed and shifted and updated for a nicer black & white presentation. This all originated because the very first photos Mangold put out on Twitter while filming were black & white shots (most likely taken on a still camera) and many of us originally wondered if it was being made in B&W. Obviously not (as we now know), but still. Over a year later and here we are, now actually getting a B&W version of Logan in theaters soon.

Who's planning to see this? Anyone excited to see the B&W version? More info (including exact theaters) should be out soon. Follow @mang0ld for news - he tweets often and will usually reply if you ask a question.

  • I don't know for you, but I'm not fan of this "turn a colored movie into B&W" trend. the only B&W movies I'm interested in are those that are already in B&W or few modern film noir shot in color.
    • Picassoson
      100% agreed. The movie wasn't shot for B&W. They relied too heavily on color as a separating element, rather than using light. It's going to look flat and dull. They'll try to punch it up by adjusting upping the contrast, but it's going to look bad.
      • Bo
        Correct and well said.
    • Bo
      I'm totally with you on this one, tarek. It's just another marketing gimmick to fool the public into thinking they're part of a really 'artistic' happening with a movie already in release and thusly will take out their wallets and give the studio more of their money...lol...it's a bit silly...to me anyway. Not to mention, as you kinda did, that movies shot in B&W are a completely different aesthetic and require different lighting, film stock, etc. to achieve the best possible image. Color to B&W is just ridiculous.
  • LeoForPrez
    Awesome....I'll watch it
    • Fashion victim.
      • LeoForPrez
        Have you seen it yet? Didn't think so.
        • Nope I didn't. To be honest? I wasn't fan of the colored version, so the B&W one has little chance to none to win me over. What's the goal of such regrading? Because it's cool? To tell the story from a new aesthetic perspective? Why not in Sepia or 80s look? Curious.

