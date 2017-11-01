Margot Robbie in a New Full-Length, Red Band Trailer for 'I, Tonya'

"I made you a champion, knowing you'd hate me for it." Neon has launched a new red band trailer for the indie comedy I, Tonya, which was a huge hit at the Toronto Film Festival where it first premiered. From director Craig Gillespie (Lars and the Real Girl, Fright Night, Million Dollar Arm, The Finest Hours), the film tells a fictional, darkly comedic version of the story of figure skater Tonya Harding, who planned an attack on her rival Nancy Kerrigan in 1994. Margot Robbie stars as Harding, and she looks sensational, as usual from Robbie. Allison Janney also co-stars and it looks she also gives like another outstanding performance. The rest of the cast includes Sebastian Stan, Paul Walter Hauser, Julianne Nicholson, Bobby Cannavale, Mckenna Grace, plus Caitlin Carver as Nancy Kerrigan. Based on this excellent trailer, I have a feeling this could end up as one of my favorites. Still excited to see it as soon as I can. Enjoy.

Here's the full-length, red band trailer for Craig Gillespie's I, Tonya, direct from Neon's YouTube:

You can still watch the first teaser trailer for Craig Gillespie's I, Tonya here, to see even more footage.

Based on unbelievable but true events, I, Tonya is the darkly comedic tale of American figure skater Tonya Harding (Margot Robbie) and one of the most sensational scandals in sports history. Though Harding was the first American woman to complete a triple axel in competition, her legacy has forever been defined by her association with an infamous, ill-conceived and worse-executed attack on fellow Olympic competitor Nancy Kerrigan (Caitlin Carver). I, Tonya is directed by talented Australian filmmaker Craig Gillespie, of the films Mr. Woodcock, Lars and the Real Girl, Fright Night, Million Dollar Arm, and The Finest Hours previously. The screenplay is written by Steven Rogers (of Hope Floats, Stepmom, Kate & Leopold, P.S. I Love You, Love the Coopers). This first premiered at the Toronto Film Festival this fall. Neon will release Gillespie's I, Tonya in select theaters starting December 8th this year. Who's down to see this?