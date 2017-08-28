'Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House' First Trailer

"All your secrets are safe with us." Sony Classics has unveiled the full trailer for a new drama titled Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House, telling the story of the anonymous informant famously known as "Deep Throat". It was revealed in 2005 that special agent Mark Felt was indeed actually "Deep Throat", who helped journalists Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein uncover the Watergate scandal in 1974. The film takes a look at his life and his risks to bring justice to the White House, hence the elaborate title. Liam Neeson stars as Mark Felt, with nice silver hair and all. The full cast includes Diane Lane, Michael C. Hall, Josh Lucas, Tom Sizemore, Bruce Greenwood, Maika Monroe, Brian d'Arcy James, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Ike Barinholtz, Noah Wyle, and Kate Walsh. Take a look below.

Trailer for Peter Landesman's Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House, via EW:

Centers on "Deep Throat", the pseudonym given to the notorious whistle-blower for one of the greatest scandals of all time, Watergate. The true identity of the secret informant remained a mystery and source of much public curiosity and speculation for more than 30 years. That is until, in 2005, special agent Mark Felt shockingly revealed himself as the tipster. This unbelievable true story chronicles the personal and professional life of the brilliant and uncompromising Felt, who risked and ultimately sacrificed everything--his family, his career, his freedom--in the name of justice. Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House is written and directed by American producer-filmmaker Peter Landesman, of the films Parkland and Concussion previously. This has not premiered at any film festivals yet. Sony Pictures Classics will release Mark Felt in select theaters starting on September 29th this fall. Anyone interested?