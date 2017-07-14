Marlon Wayans in First Trailer for Time Loop Film 'Naked' from Netflix

"I'm freakin' out!" Netflix has unveiled a trailer for a goofy comedy titled Naked, another new time loop film (in addition to two others this year alone - Before I Fall and Happy Death Day). From the director of the parody comedy A Haunted House, Marlon Wayans stars in Naked as a guy about to be married, who ignores his responsibilities and spends the night before the wedding partying with a friend. He wakes up naked in an elevator and must relive the next hour until he gets things right on his wedding day. Yeah, what a unique concept. The full ensemble cast features Regina Hall, Dennis Haysbert, Scott Foley, Loretta Devine, Neil Brown Jr., Dave Sheridan, Megan Messmer, Jonathan Todd Jackson, and Cory Hardrict. As much as I usually enjoy time loop films, this one looks pretty bad. Doubt I'll be watching this.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Michael Tiddes' Naked, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

When Rob Anderson (Marlon Wayans), a charming man-child, arrives in Charleston the night before he is about to marry the woman of every man's dreams, Megan Swope (Regina Hall), he hasn't written his vows, learned the steps for the first dance, or even remembered to bring the ring. Instead of taking care of his responsibilities, Rob goes out for a night on the town with his best man (Jonathan Todd Jackson). Then something unexpected happens… Rob wakes up naked in an elevator with no idea how he got there. When the elevator doors open Rob is shocked to find that it's late in the morning and he has only one hour to get to the church or miss his own wedding. Naked is directed by filmmaker Michael Tiddes, of A Haunted House, A Haunted House 2, and Fifty Shades of Black previously. Based on an original story from Mårten Knutsson and Torkel Knutsson. Netflix will release streaming starting August 11th this summer. Anyone?