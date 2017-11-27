Martin Landau in First Trailer for Film 'Abe & Phil's Last Poker Game'

"Is she really your daughter?" Gravitas Ventures has unveiled the first official trailer for an indie comedy titled Abe & Phil's Last Poker Game, which is the very final film starring the late, great American actor Martin Landau. He plays a man who moves to an assisted living home and befriends another resident, a womanizing gambler. They decide to host poker games, but also attempt to convince a mysterious nurse that they are her long-lost father. The cast includes Paul Sorvino, Maria Dizzia, and Pamela Dubin. This looks like one of those charming old person's indie comedies where they find some happiness and joy in life again. It looks a bit amusing, and it's probably only worth seeing to catch Martin Landau one final time. Enjoy.

Here's the first trailer (+ poster) for Howard Weiner's Abe & Phil's Last Poker Game, from YouTube:

Dr. Abe Mandelbaum (Martin Landau) has just moved into a new elderly care manor with his ailing wife. After forming an unlikely friendship with a womanizing gambler, their relationship is tested when they each try to convince a mysterious nurse that they are her long-lost father. Abe & Phil's Last Poker Game is both written and directed by newcomer filmmaker Howard Weiner, of only What Is Life? The Movie previously. This first premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year, but didn't play at any other festivals. Gravitas Ventures will release Abe & Phil's Last Poker Game in select theaters + on VOD starting on January 12th, 2018 at the beginning of the New Year. Who's interested in seeing this film? Thoughts?