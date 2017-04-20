Mathieu Amalric & Marion Cotillard in First 'Ismael's Ghosts' Trailer

"C'est moi!" Another teaser for the Cannes Film Festival! Kicking off the 70th edition of the festival this May is this film, Ismael's Ghost (or Les fantômes d'Ismaël), from French director Arnaud Desplechin (of My Golden Days). The film stars Mathieu Amalric as a filmmaker named Ismael, who is just about to begin shooting his next feature. However, his long lost former lover suddenly shows up out of nowhere, freaking him out, sending him into a metnal "tailspin". Marion Cotillard plays his former lover, and Charlotte Gainsbourg plays his current lover, who also freaks out. The rest of the cast includes Louis Garrel, Alba Rohrwacher, Hippolyte Girardot, & Samir Guesmi. This looks really good, I'm very curious about it.

Here's the first trailer for Arnaud Desplechin's Ismael's Ghost, from DailyMotion (via The Playlist):

Ismaël Vuillard makes films. He is in the middle of one about Ivan, an atypical diplomat inspired by his brother. Along with Bloom, his master and father-in-law, Ismaël still mourns the death of Carlotta, twenty years earlier. Yet he has started his life over again with Sylvia. Sylvia is his light. Then Carlotta returns from the dead. Sylvia runs away. Ismaël rejects Carlotta. Driven mad by these ordeals, he abandons the shoot for his family home in Roubaix. There, he lives as a recluse, besieged by his ghosts. Ismael's Ghost is directed by French filmmaker Arnaud Desplechin, of the films Esther Kahn, The Beloved, A Christmas Tale, Jimmy P., and My Golden Days previously. The script is by Arnaud Desplechin, Léa Mysius, and Julie Peyr. This will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival coming up. No US release date has been set. Thoughts?