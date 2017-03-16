Meet a Cave Man in First Teaser for Aardman's New Film 'Early Man'

"You lot are really putting me off!" Huzzah, Aardman is back! It's time to journey back in time to meet the "Early Man" in this new stop-motion animated adventure from Aardman Animation. Early Man is the latest movie from Aardman, telling the story of how an early cave man and his friend, a wild boar named Hognob, unites his tribe against the mighty Bronze Age in a battle to beat them at their own game. The voice cast features Tom Hiddleston, Eddie Redmayne and Maisie Williams. I wish this trailer showed some of the story, but it's still an amusing teaser and fun introduction. I'm looking forward to seeing more footage.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ teaser poster) for Nick Park's Early Man, direct from YouTube:

Set at the dawn of time, when dinosaurs and woolly mammoths roamed the earth, Early Man tells the story of how one plucky caveman unites his tribe against a mighty enemy and saves the day! Aardman's Early Man is directed by veteran Aardman filmmaker Nick Park, of many old Wallace & Gromit movies previously, as well as Chicken Run, The Curse of the Were-Rabbit, and A Matter of Loaf and Death. The screenplay is written by Mark Burton, James Higginson and John O'Farrell. StudioCanal will release Early Man in theaters in Europe in early 2018. No US release date is set yet. For more, follow @earlymanmovie.