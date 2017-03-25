Meet Captain Salazar in New Trailer for 'POTC: Dead Men Tell No Tales'

"Pirates had infected the seas for generation, so I vowed to eliminate them all. Jack Sparrow cursed me. I will have my revenge." Disney has launched a new 60-second trailer preview for the new Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, the fifth Pirates movie so far. This new trailer focuses primarily on Javier Bardem as Captain Salazar, telling us a bit more of his story about how he was "cursed" by Jack Sparrow, and has come back from the dead to get his revenge. Johnny Depp is back as Captain Jack, along with Geoffrey Rush as Barbossa. The full cast includes Brenton Thwaites, Kaya Scodelario, Orlando Bloom, David Wenham, Kevin McNally, Golshifteh Farahani, plus surprises from past films. This is a follow-up to the full-length trailer released earlier this month, and features a bit of extra footage. Dive in.

Here's the latest preview spot for Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, from Facebook:

This Memorial Day, find Sparrow. #PiratesLife Posted by Pirates of the Caribbean on Saturday, March 25, 2017

You can see the teaser trailer for POTC: Dead Men Tell No Tales here, the Super Bowl spot or second trailer.

Captain Jack Sparrow finds the winds of ill-fortune blowing even more strongly when deadly ghost pirates led by his old nemesis, the terrifying Captain Salazar, escape from the Devil's Triangle, determined to kill every pirate at sea… including him. Captain Jack's only hope of survival lies in seeking out the legendary Trident of Poseidon, a powerful artifact that bestows upon its possessor total control over the seas. Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales is co-directed by Norwegian filmmakers Joachim Rønning & Espen Sandberg, of Max Manus: Man of War, Kon-Tiki, and "Marco Polo" previously. The screenplay is written by Jeff Nathanson (The Terminal, Rush Hour 3, Tower Heist), based on the characters from the original Pirates of the Caribbean movie. Disney will release the sequel Dead Men Tell No Tales in theaters everywhere starting on May 26th this summer. Is anyone actually looking forward to seeing this?