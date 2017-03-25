MOVIE TRAILERS

Meet Captain Salazar in New Trailer for 'POTC: Dead Men Tell No Tales'

by
March 25, 2017
Source: Facebook

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

"Pirates had infected the seas for generation, so I vowed to eliminate them all. Jack Sparrow cursed me. I will have my revenge." Disney has launched a new 60-second trailer preview for the new Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, the fifth Pirates movie so far. This new trailer focuses primarily on Javier Bardem as Captain Salazar, telling us a bit more of his story about how he was "cursed" by Jack Sparrow, and has come back from the dead to get his revenge. Johnny Depp is back as Captain Jack, along with Geoffrey Rush as Barbossa. The full cast includes Brenton Thwaites, Kaya Scodelario, Orlando Bloom, David Wenham, Kevin McNally, Golshifteh Farahani, plus surprises from past films. This is a follow-up to the full-length trailer released earlier this month, and features a bit of extra footage. Dive in.

Here's the latest preview spot for Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, from Facebook:

This Memorial Day, find Sparrow. #PiratesLife

Posted by Pirates of the Caribbean on Saturday, March 25, 2017

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales Poster

You can see the teaser trailer for POTC: Dead Men Tell No Tales here, the Super Bowl spot or second trailer.

Captain Jack Sparrow finds the winds of ill-fortune blowing even more strongly when deadly ghost pirates led by his old nemesis, the terrifying Captain Salazar, escape from the Devil's Triangle, determined to kill every pirate at sea… including him. Captain Jack's only hope of survival lies in seeking out the legendary Trident of Poseidon, a powerful artifact that bestows upon its possessor total control over the seas. Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales is co-directed by Norwegian filmmakers Joachim Rønning & Espen Sandberg, of Max Manus: Man of War, Kon-Tiki, and "Marco Polo" previously. The screenplay is written by Jeff Nathanson (The Terminal, Rush Hour 3, Tower Heist), based on the characters from the original Pirates of the Caribbean movie. Disney will release the sequel Dead Men Tell No Tales in theaters everywhere starting on May 26th this summer. Is anyone actually looking forward to seeing this?

  • Watching this trailer is like running the iron man triathlon.
    • Sean
      Are you kidding? Watching this trailer is the exact opposite of that!
      • This is the same recipe all over again.
  • thejon93rd
    Ugh. The thing that's saddest about this film is that Javier Bardem could have played this villain in a pirate movie that wasn't called "Pirates of the Caribbean" and it probably would have been absolutely fantastic. Instead we get to see him act overpaid, uninspired Johnny Jack Sparrow Depp off-the-screen within a matter of seconds. This franchise should have died after At World's End, On Stranger Tides was absolute rubbish and Dead Men Tell No Tales will probably mark a slight improvement... but that's like saying Uwe Boll's latest film is better than his previous one. Nobody cares.
  • shiboleth
    The longer trailers from this one come, the harder it gets to imagine why has this been made ...

