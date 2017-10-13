Meet the New Kids - First Teaser Trailer for 'X-Men: The New Mutants'

"Do you know what mutants are?" 20th Century Fox has unveiled the first teaser trailer for the new X-Men movie, this one title New Mutants, based on the spin-off comic series about a group of young mutants. Instead of continuing on with the X-Men superheroes we all know from the series of movies, Fox is trying something a bit different with a new group - starring Maisie Williams as Wolfsbane, Anya Taylor-Joy as Magik, Charlie Heaton as Cannonball, Henry Zaga as Sunspot, and Blu Hunt as Mirage. Also starring Alice Braga and Happy Anderson. So far this looks very horrific, yet still seemingly aimed at younger audiences, with the director of The Fault in Our Stars at the helm. This is our very first look, it's worth a watch. Not at all what you're expecting, way more of a horror than an X-Men movie, but it looks intriguing.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Josh Boone's X-Men: The New Mutants, direct from Fox's YouTube:

Five young mutants, just discovering their abilities while held in a secret facility against their will, fight to escape their past sins and save themselves. X-Men: The New Mutant is directed by American filmmaker Josh Boone, of Stuck in Love and The Fault in Our Stars previously. The screenplay is written by Kante Gwaltney, Josh Boone, Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber. Based on the "New Mutants" comic book series published from 1981 to 1993 by Marvel. 20th Century Fox will release X-Men: The New Mutants in theaters everywhere starting April 13th, 2018 in spring next year. First impression? What do you think?