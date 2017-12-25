Merry Christmas & Happy Holidays from FirstShowing's Movie Geeks

Joyeux Noel! Gledelig Jul! Fröhliche Weihnachten! Mele Kalikimaka! From all of us at FirstShowing.net, we want to wish every one our readers a very Merry Christmas and a Happy Holidays! Whether you're with your family or with friends or whether it's snowing or sunny, we hope you have a wonderful week. For those that follow the tradition of seeing a movie on Christmas Day, we hope you enjoy your selection this year with a very diverse sets of films - sci-fi, comedies, a musical, another video game movie, Star Wars, and plenty others. News and trailers always slow down during the holidays, but we'll be back at it again by 2018.

Some fun holiday-themed tweets from our friends on Twitter to bring you good tidings during the holidays:

May the Force be with you. pic.twitter.com/QWHN1wZMuh — Star Wars (@starwars) December 23, 2017

Showing in theaters now is, as we all know, Rian Johnson's Star Wars: The Last Jedi, but there's also Ridley Scott's All the Money in the World, Ferdinand, Father Figures, Downsizing, Pitch Perfect 3, wide releases for Darkest Hour and The Shape of Water; plus limited releases for Molly's Game and Phantom Thread. Next year's Christmas line-up looks like fun, too. In theaters on Christmas Day in 2018 is Disney's Mary Poppins Returns starring Emily Blunt, Paramount's Bumblebee spin-off movie, James Wan's DC superhero movie Aquaman with Jason Momoa, Peter Jackson's Mortal Engines (see the teaser), the animated Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (which looks amazing), and perhaps the Bohemian Rhapsody movie with Rami Malek (although it may be delayed because Fox fired Bryan Singer during filming). Enjoy the holiday week.