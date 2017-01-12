Michael Pena & Dax Shepard in First Official Trailer for 'CHiPs' Movie

"What's your job?" "Find the dirty cops." Warner Bros has released the first trailer for a big screen version of the TV show CHiPs, about two California Highway Patrolmen assigned as partners and their crazy antics. Dax Shepard directs himself in the comedy, co-starring Michael Pena, as well as Jessica McNamee, Adam Brody, Ryan Hansen, Vincent D'Onofrio, Justin Chatwin and Kristen Bell. This seems a bit like a mix of Reno 911 and Super Troopers, following in the footsteps of 21 Jump Street rebooting a TV show about cops into an all-out action comedy. This does look fun, and not as bad as I was expecting, but not sure how good it will be. I'm getting tired of all these old TV show updates, but that's just me. Have a look below.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Dax Shepard's CHiPs movie, direct from YouTube:

Jon Baker and Frank "Ponch" Poncherello have just joined the California Highway Patrol (CHP) in Los Angeles but for very different reasons. Baker is a beaten up pro motorbiker trying to put his life and marriage back together. Poncherello is a cocky undercover Federal agent investigating a multi-million dollar heist that may be an inside job—inside the CHP. The inexperienced rookie and hardened pro are teamed together, but clash more than click, so kickstarting a partnership is easier said than done. But with Baker’s bike skills combined with Ponch’s street savvy it might just work… if they don’t drive each other crazy along the way. CHiPs is both written and directed by actor-filmmaker Dax Shepard, co-director of the films Hit and Run and Brother's Justice previously. This is adapted from the TV show that first aired in 1977. Warner Bros will release the CHiPs movie in theaters starting March 24th coming up soon. Anyone?