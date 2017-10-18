Michelle Morgan & Jorma Taccone in Trailer for 'It Happened In L.A.'

"You know, I've never really thought about it before, but palm trees are actually very condescending." The Orchard has revealed a trailer for another indie comedy titled It Happened in L.A., formerly known as L.A. Times when it premiered at the Sundance Film Festival this year. Written and directed by Michelle Morgan, and starring Morgan, the film is a classically styled comedy of manners set in Los Angeles about relationships. A thirty-something couple, played by Morgan and Jorma Taccone, try to determine whether ideal happiness exists in coupledom or if the perfectly suited couple is actually just an urban myth. This is a very odd, kooky little film with some off-beat humor that you'll either like or hate. Some of you will laugh your ass off, others will be uncomfortable by this, but that's why it's a unique comedy. Check this out below.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Michelle Morgan's It Happened in L.A., direct from YouTube:

Annette (Michelle Morgan) and Elliot (Jorma Taccone) are a mostly happy, moderately neurotic LA couple. Maybe Annette doesn’t enjoy game nights or taco stands as much as Elliot does, but no relationship is perfect, right? Rather than embracing their differences, Annette can only compare their relationship to their happy couple friends. This cannot be endorsed by Annette's beautiful but romantically troubled best friend, Baker (Dree Hemingway), who is very well-versed on the bleakness of the LA dating scene. It Happened in L.A. (originally L.A. Times) is written and directed by filmmaker Michelle Morgan, making her feature directorial debut after a short film and writing work previously. This first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, under the title L.A. Times. The Orchard will open It Happened in L.A. in select theaters starting November 3rd this fall + on VOD a few weeks after. Anyone interested?