Miles Teller Plays a Soldier in First 'Thank You for Your Service' Trailer

"Don't let these young guys see you fold." Yet another PTSD movie, here we go again. Universal has debuted the trailer for a film called Thank You for Your Service, about Iraq war soldiers who have trouble fitting in once they return home. Sound familiar? It's because we've seen way too many of these "Iraq war soldier has trouble returning home" movies, they're a dime a dozen nowadays, always the telling the same story. Thank You for Your Service stars Miles Teller, Haley Bennett, Beulah Koale, Amy Schumer, Kate Lyn Sheil, and Scott Haze, which is quite an intriguing cast. This looks much better than Battle Scars, but still looks the same. The best part of this is the hanging dog tags in the title card at the end, but that's it.

Here's the first official trailer for Jason Hall's Thank You for Your Service, originally from USA Today:

For more info + updates on the film, visit the official website here or follow it on Twitter @TYFYSmovie.

Thank You for Your Service follows a group of U.S. soldiers returning from Iraq who struggle to integrate back into family and civilian life, while living with the memory of a war that threatens to destroy them long after they’ve left the battlefield. Thank You for Your Service is directed by filmmaker Jason Hall, making his directorial debut after working as a screenwriter/actor for years previously. The screenplay is written by Jason Hall (Spread, Paranoia, American Sniper), based on the book by David Finkel. Universal will release Thank You for Your Service in theaters everywhere staring on October 27th this fall. Anyone?