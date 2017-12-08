Milo Ventimiglia in First Trailer for Sci-Fi Horror Thriller 'Devil's Gate'

"Some people are better off not being found." IFC Midnight has debuted the first official trailer for a sci-fi creature feature horror thriller called Devil's Gate. The title comes from the location in the film, a small town in North Dakota named Devil's Gate (which does not really exist). This starts out as your typical small town murder mystery involving various shady characters, but then turns into some crazy alien horror half-way through (the trailer) with some freaky shots. Milo Ventimiglia stars as religious fanatic Jackson Pritchard, along with Amanda Schull, Shawn Ashmore, Bridget Regan, and Jonathan Frakes. That actually seems like a cool cast for a sci-fi horror, and maybe there's some cool twists in this for horror fans to enjoy. All the creepy footage with the creature in this trailer is quite effectively scary. Check it out below.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Clay Staub's Devil's Gate, direct from IFC's YouTube:

What unholy force lies locked away in a crumbling, booby-trapped, middle-of-nowhere farmhouse? When a woman and her son mysteriously vanish, FBI agent Daria Francis (Amanda Schull) is dispatched to the small town of Devil's Gate, North Dakota to investigate the number one suspect: religious fanatic Jackson Pritchard (Milo Ventimiglia), husband and father of the missing persons. But when Francis and local deputy Colt (Shawn Ashmore) arrive at Pritchard’s foreboding property, they discover much more than they bargained for lurking in the basement. Unfolding over the course of 24 delirious hours, this head-spinning sci-fi creature feature hits viewers with a bonkers blitzkrieg of genre-bending twists and turns. Devil's Gate is directed by newcomer Clay Staub, a former second unit director making his directorial debut. The screenplay is by Peter Aperlo and Clay Staub. This first premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival. IFC will release Devil's Gate in select theaters + on VOD starting January 5th, 2018 next month. Anyone?