'Moonlight' Sweeps with 6 Major Wins at the 2017 Indie Spirit Awards

The Independent Spirit Awards are an annual award given in the name of independent film, featuring plenty of those little indies which deserve the honor and recognition that they usually don't receive - celebrating their 32nd year. The 2017 winners of the Spirit Awards were announced Saturday before the Oscars at a ceremony out in Santa Monica. The big winner this year was Moonlight, winning six awards total in almost all of the categories it was nominated in, including Best Director (go Barry Jenkins!), Best Screenplay, Best Editing, and Best Cinematography. This seems like a strong message to the Academy about how great this films is, even if it doesn't win any Oscars. Read on for the list of Indie Spirit Awards results.

You'll notice an [IMDb] link next to each film. This is so you can discover great new films, because there is guaranteed to be at least one film you've never heard of in here. Read on for a complete list of nominees and winners from the 32nd Independent Spirit Awards. Winners from each category are designated in BOLD.

BEST FEATURE

American Honey [IMDb]

Chronic [IMDb]

Jackie [IMDb]

Manchester by the Sea [IMDb]

Moonlight [IMDb]

BEST FIRST FEATURE

The Childhood of a Leader [IMDb]

The Fits [IMDb]

Other People [IMDb]

Swiss Army Man [IMDb]

The Witch [IMDb]

BEST DIRECTOR

Andrea Arnold - American Honey [IMDb]

Barry Jenkins - Moonlight [IMDb]

Pablo Larraín - Jackie [IMDb]

Jeff Nichols - Loving [IMDb]

Kelly Reichardt - Certain Women [IMDb]

BEST MALE LEAD

Casey Affleck - Manchester by the Sea [IMDb]

David Harewood - Free in Deed [IMDb]

Viggo Mortensen - Captain Fantastic [IMDb]

Jesse Plemons - Other People [IMDb]

Tim Roth - Chronic [IMDb]

BEST FEMALE LEAD

Annette Bening - 20th Century Women [IMDb]

Isabelle Huppert - Elle [IMDb]

Sasha Lane - American Honey [IMDb]

Ruth Negga - Loving [IMDb]

Natalie Portman - Jackie [IMDb]

BEST SUPPORTING MALE

Ralph Fiennes - A Bigger Splash [IMDb]

Ben Foster - Hell or High Water [IMDb]

Lucas Hedges - Manchester by the Sea [IMDb]

Shia LaBeouf - American Honey [IMDb]

Craig Robinson - Morris from America [IMDb]

BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE

Edwina Findley - Free in Deed [IMDb]

Paulina García - Little Men [IMDb]

Lily Gladstone - Certain Women [IMDb]

Riley Keough - American Honey [IMDb]

Molly Shannon - Other People [IMDb]

BEST SCREENPLAY

Barry Jenkins - Moonlight [IMDb]

Kenneth Lonergan - Manchester by the Sea [IMDb]

Mike Mills - 20th Century Women [IMDb]

Ira Sachs & Mauricio Zacharias - Little Men [IMDb]

Taylor Sheridan - Hell or High Water [IMDb]

BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY

Robert Eggers - The Witch [IMDb]

Chris Kelly - Other People [IMDb]

Adam Mansbach - Barry [IMDb]

Stella Meghie - Jean of the Joneses [IMDb]

Craig Shilowich - Christine [IMDb]

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Ava Berkofsky - Free in Deed [IMDb]

Lol Crawley - The Childhood of a Leader [IMDb]

Zach Kuperstein - The Eyes of My Mother [IMDb]

James Laxton - Moonlight [IMDb]

Robbie Ryan - American Honey [IMDb]

BEST EDITING

Matthew Hannam - Swiss Army Man [IMDb]

Jennifer Lame - Manchester by the Sea [IMDb]

Joi McMillon and Nat Sanders - Moonlight [IMDb]

Jake Roberts - Hell or High Water [IMDb]

Sebastián Sepúlveda - Jackie [IMDb]

BEST DOCUMENTARY

13th [IMDb]

Cameraperson [IMDb]

I Am Not Your Negro [IMDb]

O.J.: Made in America [IMDb]

Sonita [IMDb]

Under the Sun [IMDb]

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM

Aquarius (Brazil) [IMDb]

Chevalier (Greece) [IMDb]

My Golden Days (France) [IMDb]

Toni Erdmann (Germany / Romania) [IMDb]

Under the Shadow (Iran / U.K.) [IMDb]

JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD

Best feature made for less than $500,000.

Free in Deed [IMDb]

Hunter Gatherer [IMDb]

Lovesong [IMDb]

Nakom [IMDb]

Spa Night [IMDb]

ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD

Moonlight - Barry Jenkins [IMDb]

For Best Ensemble: Mahershala Ali, Naomie Harris, André Holland, Jharrel Jerome, Janelle Monáe, Trevante Rhodes, Asthon Sanders.

KIEHL’S SOMEONE TO WATCH AWARD

Anna Rose Holmer - Director of The Fits [IMDb]

TRUER THAN FICTION AWARD

Hooligan Sparrow - Nanfu Wang [IMDb]

For last year's list of nominees and winners, which included Spotlight winning Best Feature + Best Director and Abraham Attah from Beasts of No Nation winning Best Actor - click here. This year's set of nominees for the Indie Spirits have many major Oscar crossovers, but still includes quite a few true independents that barely got mentioned by The Academy. I'm very happy to see Other People winning an award, as well as nominations for excellent indie films like Under the Shadow, American Honey, Little Men, 20th Century Women, The Fits, and Morris from America. I don't know much about this film Free in Deed, but it seems to be the one they really loved from last year. Might be worth checking out, as are all of the films nominated.

For more: SpiritAwards.com. A big indie congratulations to all of 2017's winners & nominees!